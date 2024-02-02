Cowabunga, Fortnite players. There’s a new in-game countdown that has something to do with four big mutated turtles.
On Feb. 2, Fortnite gamers who opened the game found a new tab in the menus. It’s marked “TMNT” and opens up to a screen with a countdown and a wall that’s spray painted “COWABUNGA.”
This is clearly a reference to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, who joined the game as a collaboration skin earlier in Chapter Five, season one. But what is the countdown for, and what is it counting down to?
Here’s all we know about the TMNT Fortnite event.
What is Fortnite’s TMNT tab?
The Fortnite TMNT tab is related to the upcoming Shredder skin and in-game event.
Data mining has pointed to the Ninja Turtles’ greatest villain, The Shredder, joining Fortnite as another new skin in the game. But there’s also a string of quests, including the new ones added as part of the event tab.
The screen also has a “View Quests” button. When you click the button, it brings you to a new screen that features all-new challenges with April O’Neil, the Turtles’ friend and ally. There are four new challenges all related to the countdown and upcoming event.
Fortnite “April O’Neil Investigates!” quests
- Talk to April
- April can be found at the snowy mountain base in between Grand Glacier, Reckless Railways, and Classy Courts, as seen in the image below.
- Hide in Sewer entrances
- Sewer entrances have a glowing green light coming from beneath them and are found in POI spots all over the map.
- Visit the Underground HQ
- The Underground HQ can be found southeast of Pleasant Piazza, marked on the map below.
- Find empty pizza boxes (3)
- The pizza boxes are around the Underground HQ and marked on the map below.
The next countdown update has been data mined to begin on Feb. 9, at which point another countdown will begin and lead up to Shredder’s release later in February before the current season of Fortnite comes to an end.