The new Dragon Ball event has officially arrived in Fortnite as of Aug. 16, bringing the power level of the game’s illustrious crossover history to over 9,000.

For the remainder of August, players can access the new Dragon Ball Power Unleashed event page from the Fortnite in-game menu. There, players can view the rewards they can unlock by increasing their Power Level and earning Dragon Balls.

Both sets of rewards are earned by completing various Dragon Ball quests that you can find in the Quests tab, with new ones emerging throughout the two-week event. Some of those quests require you to win Versus Battles, and to do those, you’ll need to know how the Versus Boards work.

What are Versus Boards in Fortnite and how do they work?

Versus Boards have temporarily taken the place of Bounty Boards, and they are where you can initiate Versus Battles. Visit a Versus Board and interact with it, and it will pit you and a rival player against each other, provided the other player has interacted with a board somewhere on the island. Versus Boards can be found anywhere Bounty Boards have typically been located.

Image via Epic Games

In Versus Battles, opposing players will have just five minutes to defeat their opponent and claim victory. At the start of the battle, the two players will be revealed to each other on the map.

In the first set of Dragon Ball quests, players can join Versus Battles and win Versus Battles to complete quests and earn Power Level.