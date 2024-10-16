Image Credit: Bethesda
Several Fortnite characters including Khaby Lame walk away from a huge explosion in the middle of the Epic Games battle royale.
Image via Epic Games
Fortnite

What season of Fortnite is it?

The wheel never stops turning for Fortnite when it comes to updates. Here's the latest season.
Isaac McIntyre
  and 
Jerome Heath
|

Published: Oct 16, 2024 05:00 am

Fortnite always has something going on, with the staying power of the Epic Games battle royale (and its ever-growing roster of spinoffs) mainly based on its bumper content updates and themed chapters and seasons. These seem to fly past day after day, leaving many Fortnite players wondering where exactly the game’s up to right now.

Here’s what Fortnite‘s up to in its seemingly never-ending seasonal story.

Table of contents

What Fortnite season is it?

Doctor Doom is centered with his glider and a postcard in the background.
Doctor Doom is everywhere you look in Fortnite right now. Image via Epic Games

Fortnite is currently in the middle of Chapter Five, season four. This is the 31st season of Epic’s long-running battle royale, titled “Absolute Doom.”

The season is Marvel-themed and mostly revolves around the ongoing battle to overcome the iconic Fantastic Four villain Doctor Doom. The narrative in this Fortnite season began after Doctor Doom opened and absorbed Pandora’s Box, with the villain then wielding his new powers to form a new Kingdom of Doom on the map.

The featured characters in this season include:

  • Captain Jones
  • War Machine
  • Shuri
  • Gwenpool
  • Peelverine
  • Mysterio
  • Emma Frost
  • Doom
  • Llama
  • PJ
  • Doggo

This season began on Aug. 16 and is expected to wrap up by Nov. 2.

What season is Fortnite’s ranked mode in right now?

Two Fortnite characters face off in a beautiful field with purple trees and a castle in the background.
Competitive play always has a timer. Image via Epic Games

Fortnite ranked operates on the same timeline as the standard battle royale seasons, meaning it’s also Chapter Five, season four in the competitive mode. There’s never been a time when the Epic developers separated the two, meaning we can also very accurately predict when ranked play will reset: Saturday, Nov. 2.

Current Fortnite Festival mode season

Karol G Fortnite skin in a red dress
Colombian pop artist has taken over Fortnite Festival this month. Image via Epic Games

Unlike ranked, Fortnite Festival does run on its own system. The Fortnite-adjacent rhythm game is currently celebrating Season Five, with this fifth season themed around Karol G.

This season is scheduled to end at the same time as Chapter Five, season four in the mainline game, though unified wrap-ups aren’t always the case between the two.

Does Fortnite LEGO have seasons?

Peely from Fortnite appears as a LEGO character with a lightsaber.
Fortnite’s LEGO game forges its own update-heavy path. Image via Epic Games

No, Fortnite LEGO doesn’t have standardized seasons like the Fortnite battle royale. This LEGO-themed spinoff game simply has regular updates that add things; nothing has been removed from Fortnite LEGO since it launched.

The latest content added to the LEGO playlist was a Star Wars expansion, which added lightsabers, Rebel villages, crashed Imperial Star Destroyers, and tennis star Naomi Osaka.

