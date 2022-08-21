Best Thicc Fortnite skins of all time

Fortnite players can choose from a range of cosmetics, and new skins are added with every update. As one of the most popular battle royale games, it is impossible to ignore the impact of its pop culture collaborations. New outfits, events, and quests are regularly added to the game to make Fortnite a fresh experience for players. These popular culture collaborations bring various skins from different genres, including anime, comic book superheroes, athletes, celebrities, musicians, professional players, and content creators.

It’s natural for players to wonder what is a thicc skin, and how it’s relevant in Fortnite. Thicc is deliberately misspelled and is often considered a compliment for curvy features. A ton of Fortnite skins fall into this category, and players can acquire these cosmetics when rotated in the Item Shop. While skins do not provide any tactical advantage in the game, it allows players to stand out in the crowd with their unique style So, if you are looking to rock the thiccest Fortnite outfits while earning the victory royale, we have you covered.

Below are the top 10 thicc Fortnite skins of all time.

Thicc Fortnite skins

10) Catwoman

Image via Epic Games

Catwoman is a charismatic superhero from the DC Universe, and Fortnite players love this outfit for several reasons. Catwoman’s iconic cat-burglar outfit compliments the character’s figure and makes it look in tune with other attractive Fortnite cosmetics. This comic-book-appropriate outfit instantly became popular with DC fans and was first introduced as a part of the Gotham City Set.

9) Poison Ivy

Screengrab via Epic Games

Poison Ivy is another iconic DC character that joins the list of thicc Fortnite skins. This character has two style edits, one default, and the other showcasing her human side. Poison Ivy is one of Batman’s villains, and Epic Games added this outfit to the game with the Last Laugh Bundle.

8) Harley Quinn

Image via Epic Games

The notorious Harley Quinn is an iconic DC villain who often teams up with Catwoman and Poison Ivy. The Harley Quinn skin was released in Chapter Two, season 1, and has become a popular pick ever since. This outfit’s style edit Always Fantabulous showcases a different version of Harley Quinn.

7) Wonder Woman

Image via Epic Games

Wonder Woman is one of the primary DC superheroes, and her outfit was first released in Fortnite Chapter Two, season seven. Players had a chance to earn this cosmetic by placing high in the Wonder Woman Cup. The style edits for this outfit include the regular Wonder Woman skin and an Armored version. Both styles are prevalent in the community, and the Wonder Woman outfit is one of the best female superhero skins in the game.

6) Black Widow

Image via Epic Games

Part of the Marvel Series, Black Widow is an Avenger from the Marvel Universe. This outfit was released back in Chapter One, season 8. Black Widow is one of the popular thicc Fortnite skins, and it comes with two style edits. Players are also fond of the Black Widow Snow Suit outfit, which was released later during the Black Widow Cup in Fortnite Chapter Two, season four.

5) Harlowe

Screengrab via Epic Games

Harlowe is a battle pass skin from Chapter Three, season 1, and it’s popularly identified as one of the thiccest Fortnite skins. This epic outfit came with various style edits allowing players to customize the character. All of the style edits perfectly match the character’s vibe, making it one of the best battle pass skins in the game.

4) Penny

Screengrab via Epic Games

Penny is a character from Fortnite: Save the World, and Epic Games first added to the game in Chapter Two, season three. Penny is one of the remarkable female skins showcasing a different body type from traditional Fortnite skins. This makes the character easily relatable, and it is one of the most popular outfits in the game.

3) Kratos

Image via Epic Games

The God of War, Kratos, is another thicc Fortnite skin. Released in Fortnite Chapter Two, season five, this outfit is a part of the Gaming Legends series. The Kratos skin became popular with fans, and watching him do various dance emotes is the funniest instance in the game. Kratos’ muscular features make him one of the thiccest Fortnite skins, and it’s frankly intimidating to see him as an opponent.

2) Master Chief

Image via Epic Games

Master Chief was included back in Fortnite Chapter Two, season five, and it’s a part of the Gaming Legends series. Master Chief is an iconic figure in the gaming community, and his Fortnite skin makes him look tougher and stronger. This outfit has a Matte Black style edit that makes Master Chief look like a ruthless space assassin.

1) Chun-Lii

Image via Epic Games

Chun-Li is one of the popular characters from Street Fighter, and this outfit was added to the Gaming Legends series. Players recognize Chun-Li as the thiccest Fortnite skin, and the reasons are simple. The style edits perfectly complement this character’s physique, and it’s the most popular thicc Fortnite skin.