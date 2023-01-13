All Fortnite Christmas skins from every year

Fortnite has been live for five Christmases now, and in that time, Epic Games has introduced 55 different Christmas-themed skins that players can sport to celebrate the occasion in style.

We’ve seen everything from Cozy Jonesy to full-blown characters like Guff Gringle, Snowmando, Kane, and Crackshot—some of which have become iconic and highly sought-after.

Here’s a list of them all, starting with the oldest ones in 2017 and ending with the most recent batch in 2022.

Fortnite Christmas 2017 Skins

Codename E.L.F.

Codename E.L.F. is one of the oldest Fortnite Christmas skins. It bears a resemblance to Will Ferell’s character in the 2003 Christmas comedy movie, Elf, and has two additional styles: an evil-looking one called Minty, and a blue-colored one called Codename H.E.L.P.E.R.

Crackshot

Crackshot is iconic. It’s essentially a crazy-looking toy soldier wearing a red Christmas-like outfit and a crown. It has four additional styles: Blue, Pink, Gold, and Crackskull—the latter of which is even creepier than the standard one.

Ginger Gunner

Ginger Gunner is essentially a Gingerbread Woman that has two styles, one with an angry face and one with a happy face, as well as a pair of red gloves and a white shin guard.

Merry Marauder

Merry Marauder is the male equivalent of Ginger Gunner. It’s a Gingerbread Man that also has two variants, one with an angry face and another with a happy face, and the same gloves and shin guard.

Nog Ops

Nog Ops is a pretty standard Christmas skin. It’s a woman wearing a Christmas hat and a wooly decorative jumper with jeans, a belt, and gloves. The name is a reference to Eggnog, a drink associated with Christmas in some cultures.

Red-Nosed Raider

Red-Nosed Raider is similar to Nog Ops in the sense it has a Christmas-themed wooly jumper. The difference, however, lies in the red nose, deer horns, and red jeans intended to mimic Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

Yuletide Ranger

Yuletide Ranger is the male equivalent of Nog Ops. It has the same attire, with the only difference being the Christmas hat is replaced with a Trapper hat, often associated with winter.

Fortnite Christmas 2018 Skins

Crackabella

Crackabella is a skin similar to Crackshot, but looks more endearing than its crazed counterpart. It has a wooden toy aesthetic, complete with a white, regal-looking outfit and a crown.

Glimmer

Glimmer is a Fortnite skin that looks a lot like Elsa from Frozen. She looks like an ice princess of sorts, with a teal and white dress and cascading winter-esque ornaments to add some flair. It is part of the Winter Wonderland Set.

Grimbles

Grimbles is a Rare skin that mimics the look of a typical Garden Gnome. It has the iconic red pointed hat, a porcelain-looking face, and a burgundy, blue, and teal get-up to round off the Gnomish look.

Krampus

Krampus is a Legendary skin released as a part of the Krampus Set. The evil-looking character has a lizard-like tongue, ghoulish purple eyes, and red, white, and teal garb fit for a warlock.

Red-Nosed Ranger

The Red-Nosed Ranger is Jonesy dressed in red pants, a brown top, and a brown cap with deer horns on top to mimic Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, with a red-nose prop to boot.

Sgt. Winter

Unlike most Christmas skins, which tend to be upbeat and cheerful, Sgt. Winter looks like a total badass. It’s something akin to Santa Claus’ head with Arnold Schwarzenegger’s body and tribal tattoos on its arms. It was a part of the Season Seven Battle Pass and the Sgt. Winter Set.

Slushy Soldier

Slushy Soldier is an Epic skin based on the appearance of a snowman. It has a golden tooth, a red and blue Christmas sweater, and wears a strap of weaponized carrots that look like bullets.

Sugarplum

Sugarplum is a skin based on the Sugar Plum Fairy character in The Nutcracker, a fairy ballet set on Christmas eve. It has blue and purple fairy wings, a Christmas outfit, and a blue hat with cascading pompoms.

Tinseltoes

Tinseltoes is an elf-like skin that has the kind of outfit you’d expect from an elf—red and white striped leggings, a red chest piece covered in green and white garb, and a matching hat.

Fortnite Christmas 2019 Skins

Cozy Commander

2019 had plenty of fancy Christmas skins, but Cozy Commander was perhaps the most basic. It’s a woman wearing a Christmas hat with a matching festive sweater that has a green llama on it and tights.

Cutiepie

Adorable, or creepy. Take your pick. Cutiepie was released in Chapter 2 Season One as a part of the Nightmare Yule Set, and is a scary-looking female gnome, although the mask can be taken off, exposing a punky human character.

Dolph

Ever wanted to dress up as a bipedal reindeer wearing sunglasses, a Christmas sweater, and cargo pants? That’s Dolph in a nutshell, and it was quite a hit when it released in Chapter 2: Season One.

Frosted Flurry

Another skin with a simple design, Frosted Flurry is a punky-looking woman with frosty white hair, a pink top with a snowflake etched onto it, and glittery blue tights to round off the look.

Frozen Fishstick

Frozen Fishstick released in Chapter 2: Season One as a part of the Polar Legends Set, and it sees our fishy friend sport an ice-cold frozen look instead of his usual orange one, hence the name.

Frozen Nog Ops

A blue winter jumper with white and blue patterns laced onto it is the centerpiece of the Frozen Nog Ops skin, although the white beanie with a snowflake logo and the white jeans and boots complement it well.

Globe Shaker

Globe Shaker is one of the neater skins on the list. It has a snow globe with a Christmas tree inside as its head. It’s also holding a similar one and has a bright orange sweater and blue pants to match. It comes in a mint style, which is green and purple, for a different look.

Holly Jammer

Holly Jammer looks similar to Cozy Commander. The sweater is the same—it’s red, wooly, and has a green llama design. It also has a red hat, red tights with white snowflakes on them, and brown ugg boots.

Jolly Jammer

Jolly Jammer is the same as Holly Jammer in terms of the get-up, but it’s a completely different character.

Kane

Forget the Grinch. Kane is the creepiest Christmas villain of them all. Released as a part of the Nightmare Yule Set, it’s a fiendish-looking Candy Cane with metal claws and an iron mask covering half its face.

Lt. Evergreen

At one point in time, Lt. Evergreen was considered to be a pay-to-win skin because it’s basically Jonesy dressed as a Christmas tree, which players used to blend into the environment. It does look pretty neat, too.

PJ Patroller

PJ Patroller has the same outfit as Cozy Commander, Holly Jammer, and Jolly Jammer, but it comes in three additional styles—Camo, Pattern, and Festive, which have different patterns and colors.

Polar Patroller

Arguably one of the best Christmas skins released in 2019, Polar Patroller is a burly, rugged polar bear wearing a bullet-proof vest, combat pants, armguards, and an eye patch.

Shiver

Shiver was the perfect Christmas skin for Fortnite players who wanted to sport a different look from all the upbeat wooly jumpers going around. It’s an ice demon, complete with frosted horns and wings.

The Devourer

The Devourer is supposed to be something akin to the abominable snowman, with the main difference being it has one eye like a cyclops. Truly one of the most terrifying Christmas skins to date.

Wooly Warrior

Epic never released a full-blown mammoth skin for Christmas, but they did release Wooly Warrior, which is the next best thing. It’s a woman dressed as one, with a bit of frost added on top.

Yule Trooper

Given how ​​popular Skull Trooper was since its inception in Fortnitemares 2017, Yule Trooper was released in 2019 as the Christmas variant. It has the same look but sports a red and white Christmas outfit instead.

Fortnite Christmas 2020 Skins

Blinky

The Fortnite Christmas skin that had the most glitz and glamor in 2020 was, without a doubt, Blinky. Released in Chapter Two Season Five as a part of the Twinkle Team Set, it’s basically a shiny scarecrow with starry bling and a few Christmas props like a hat, scarf, and pouch.

Cozy Jonesy

Cozy Jonesy is a skin that has the fan-favorite character wearing the most dad-like festive sweater with a gray Trapper hat and Khaki pants. It was released in Chapter Two Season Five as a part of the Cocoa Commando Set.

Gingerbread Raider

There’s no such thing as too many skins, and Gingerbread Raider was yet another popular one. Instead of being a full-blown Gingerbread woman, it’s a human character dressed to look the part.

Holly Striker

Holly Striker is a simple skin. It’s an athletic-looking character wearing red tights with a matching crop top with a Christmas pattern, covered in a nifty green and red jacket, and holding a snowball. It was also bundled with the Holly Jolly Hatchet Back Bling.

Karve

Karve might be the coolest Christmas Fortnite skin to date. Released in Chapter Two Season Five as a part of the Fresh Powder Set, it’s essentially a street-smart character wearing black trackies and a matching sweatshirt covered in a red Christmas-themed puffer jacket with a furry hood.

Mr. Dappermint

Mr. Dappermint is the most dapper-looking Candy Cane you’ll ever see. He’s literally a Candy Cane with gold boat shoes, a black and gold fedora with a matching bowtie, and an epic mustache.

Snowbell

Snowbell is another elf-like skin. It has a green and gold outfit consisting of a pointed hat, a one-piece top and skirt, leggings, and boots, but also has blue and mint styles—the latter of which looks evil.

Snowmando

Snowmando is another skin based on a snowman. The main difference, however, is it’s a beefed-up variant with military-like attire and a whole lot of muscle mass on its snowy arms.

Frost Squad

Frost Squad was the perfect Christmas skin for those who wanted one that emphasized urban style over festive flair. It consists of a white and blue outfit fit for traversing the snow, with graffiti-like blue veins etched on.

Fa-La-La-La-Fishstick

Fa-La-La-La-Fishstick is, well—you guessed it—a humanoid fishstick. The Rare skin is bundled with The Fishcracker Back Bling and ties into the Christmas theme thanks to its green and white outfit, which is designed to look like a traditional Christmas tree, complete with an ornament on top.

Fortnite Christmas 2021 Skins

Polar Peely

Yep, you guessed it. Polar Peely is based on the banana-like Peely skin we all know and love, but with a Christmas-themed winter twist. It looks like a frozen banana, complete with an icy blue color.

Krisabelle

Krisabelle is another bread-and-butter Christmas-themed skin. It’s a character wearing a Christmassy outfit consisting of a red and white top and a red, white, and green skirt with knee-high socks.

Blizzabelle

Blizzabelle is a skin that’s very similar to Krisabelle, with the main difference being the top, skirt, and socks are blue and white—tying into a snowy, blizzard-like theme rather than red and white.

Cozy Knit Jonesy

Cozy Knit Jonesy is essentially the Jonesy equivalent of Blizzabelle. Rather than donning his usual get-up, the staple character is wearing a wooly blue and white winter-themed outfit.

Fortnite Christmas 2022 Skins

Arctic Adeline

Arctic Adeline is a cool-looking hip-hop-style Christmas skin that has the perfect balance of flair and style. It includes sunglasses, a hoodie, trackpants, which all tie into the Christmas spirit.

Guff Gringle

Guff Gringle might be the coolest skin of all. It’s basically Santa Claus but with one key difference—a feathered red and white body that resembles something akin to a Christmas rooster.

Sled Ready Guff

Sled Ready Guff is similar to Guff Gringle, but rather than resembling Santa Claus, it looks more like a yeti. It has white and brown feathers rather than white and red, as well as deer horns.

Snowdancer

Snowdancer looks like something between a pop diva and an angel, which makes sense given the name. She’s described as the Winter Fairy of the northern climes, and is part of the Fae Ballet set.

Graveheart

Graveheart looks far more angelic than Snowdancer, with a trace of gargoyle. It’s flashy and glittery, with traces of color that complement the shades of gray, white, and blue that cover her skin and outfit.