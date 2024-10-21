Fortnite OG Chapter 2: Exact start time and date

Fortnite continues to go from strength to strength and is rolling back the years in the next Chapter, with the launch of Fortnite OG Chapter Two. We can tell you exactly when it’s due to start and what you can expect.

Fortnite Chapter Two occurred way back in 2019, bringing many new additions into the game, including boats, fishing, and new POIs, including Craggy Cliffs, Sweaty Sands, and Lazy Lake. The Chapter also included huge collaborations with DC Comics, Marvel, Star Wars, and God of War, which could mean the return of some fan-favorite skins to the store.

If you’re ready to say goodbye to Absolute Doom and Fortnitemares, we can tell you exactly when Fortnite OG Chapter Two starts.

When does the next Fortnite season start?

Rewind. Image via Epic Games

Fortnite revealed the end date of Chapter Five, season four, in the Battle Pass, as usual. As you’d expect from a major Fortnite update, there will be some downtime before Fortnite OG Chapter Two’s launch on Saturday, Nov. 2.

This is slightly different from the usual end-of-season dates for Fortnite, which usually occurs on a Friday.

Fortnite’s Absolute Doom season will end at 11pm PT (Nov. 2)/1am CT/2am ET/7am BST/4pm AEST on the above date. The exact downtime will depend on any delays or errors, though the rollout usually takes at least a few hours.

We’ve set the countdown below for the mentioned time, though this is only when Epic Games will take down the servers and not when you can start playing the new season. If Epic announces any changes to the schedule, we’ll update this article.

Fortnite OG Chapter 2

When does Fortnite OG Chapter 2 end?

Fortnite OG Chapter Two will be a much shorter season than the others in Chapter Five and will only be live for just under a month. Though Epic has yet to confirm it, reliable leaker Shiina revealed that the expected end date is Sunday, Dec. 1.

The date is subject to change, but Epic could push it back or forward, especially given the end date currently looks set to be on a Sunday. Last year’s Fortnite OG ended on a Saturday, so it could be correct.

Again, we’ll update this article accordingly with any further details revealed or announced by Epic Games.

What will Fortnite OG Chapter 2 include?

Due to its shorter length, Fortnite OG Chapter Two will have a smaller Battle Pass than previous seasons. It is expected to have the same format as Fortnite OG last year, which was half the length of a usual Battle Pass (50 Tiers) and had 10 Bonus Rewards.

Skins in Fortnite OG Chapter Two’s Battle Pass will likely be related to characters first introduced in Chapter Two, which saw the likes of Midas, Skye, Meowcles, TNTina, Jellie, and Guff introduced into the game. Meowcles had a skin in the Absolute Doom season, and Guff had a Fortnitemares skin, so there’s a chance Epic overlooks them.

Away from the Battle Royale, the leaked Fortnite roadmap for 2024 indicates that Snoop Dogg will feature in the next season of Fortnite Festival, and given the leaks’ accuracy throughout the year, this seems likely to be spot on.

Expect Snoop Dogg skins, Jam Tracks, and more from the Fortnite Festival side. We could also see updates to other modes like LEGO Fortnite and Rocket Racing.

