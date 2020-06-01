PlayStation leaks new Fortnite icon and the map looks flooded | Dot Esports

It looks like Fortnite players are heading underwater next season after PlayStation revealed a new icon for the game in the store earlier today.

The updated icon for Fortnite depicts the battle bus soaring over the map, which is covered by an ocean without any points of interest in sight. But there’s a small island shown on the right side of the icon. Therefore, fans are concluding that this icon is previewing the upcoming season of Fortnite, which is rumored to flood the map.

Epic Games has been teasing that the Fortnite map will eventually become flooded for some time. Earlier in May, fans discovered puddles scattered across the map, which foreshadowed the next water-themed season of Fortnite.

But fans noticed that this small island shown in the preview could be the same one that’s featured in the Desert Island Flare Fortnite short film, which was released on June 21, 2019. In the video, the marooned Jonesy attempts to flag down the battle bus using a flare gun but ends up destroying the bus, eliminating all players, and earning the victory royale.

Other fans have suggested that the island shares striking similarities to the one seen in the SpongeBob SquarePants theme song, but we don’t think there will be a crossover anytime soon.

Island in the back lol pic.twitter.com/SVuCjM5ms2 — FK Sжm (@SxmWasTaken) June 1, 2020

Although the theme for the next season hasn’t been confirmed, it looks like we’re heading underwater. Fans won’t have to wait long since Fortnite Chapter Two, season three is set to be released on June 11 after it was delayed last month.