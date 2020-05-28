Players will have to wait another week for the new season.

Fortnite’s Chapter Two, season three has been delayed by a week to give Epic Games more time to prepare for the new season, the developer announced today. Season three will now go live on June 11.

Fortnite players will have another week to finish their Battle Pass challenges and confirm their appearance choices for various characters, such as Brutus, TNTina, Meowscles, and Maya. The delay also gives players more time to finish the recently added Storm the Agency challenges.

Epic also announced the one-time-only live event called The Device, which is now scheduled for Saturday, June 6. Epic stressed that space is limited for the live event, so interested players should show up 30 minutes early to secure their spot.

The device is likely the same gadget in Midas’ office that has a countdown timer hinting at big changes coming to the map. The countdown led players to speculate that the event would happen on May 30, but this no longer seems to be the case.

The map will likely be flooded at the beginning of season three and cause massive damage around the map. Data miners have leaked images of what The Agency may look like after the event, which may indicate how the rest of the map will look too.

This isn’t the first time a Fortnite season has been delayed. Fortnite Chapter Two, season two was delayed by two weeks in January because of a switch to a new physics engine. The latest delay gives players more time to finish up challenges and a new live event to look forward to.