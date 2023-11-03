Blast from the past: Nostalgic Fortnite update skyrockets Ninja’s viewer numbers

As soon as the Fortnite OG patch hit the live servers on Nov. 3, it seemed like we were transported back to 2018 when the shooter was one of the most popular games in the world—and no one on Twitch is riding that wave higher than Ninja right now.

A lot happened with both Fortnite and Ninja between 2018 and 2023. The North American content creator went from being the No. 1 star on Twitch in 2018 to someone who “just” averages around 15,000 to 25,000 viewers nowadays and Fortnite saw a huge dip in popularity since then. But it seems like the OG season will be enough to bring a lot of old-school players back to Fortnite, and Ninja obviously can take advantage of that.

Ninja peaked at just over 22,000 viewers between July and October, according to Sullygnome‘s data, which is far less than his glorious days in 2018. But, right after Fortnite OG went live on Nov. 3, he peaked at over 124,000 viewers on Twitch. At the time of this writing, Ninja was still amassing around 80,000 concurrent spectators on the platform.

Ninja before Fortnite OG. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ninja hitting 170K viewers across Twitch/YouTube for Fortnite Chapter 1..



We living 2018 all over again 😭 pic.twitter.com/fqr0WSoyjW — Kevi 🍀 (@KeviSkillz) November 3, 2023

The reason Fortnite‘s Chapter Four Season OG has been given that name is Epic Games brought back the classic Chapter One map, which includes popular locations such as Junk Junction, Tomato Town, and Dusty Divot, classic weapons such as the Assault Rifle and Pump Shotgun, and more from the days when Fortnite was a simpler shooter.

Players were eagerly awaiting the new update to drop, and a mere one and a half hours in, Fortnite already had a new all-time peak to brag about as 3,913,817 players were concurrently playing the game.

It remains to be seen if Fortnite will be able to retain players as the days go on, but the nostalgic patch sets a bright future for Ninja toward the end of 2023 as he could become one of the top five Twitch streamers once again.