MrBeast finally joins LEGO Fortnite with a new outfit style

Fortnite is steadily getting around to bringing its unique outfits into LEGO Fortnite and the latest character to get this treatment is none other than MrBeast.

MrBeast now has his own LEGO Fortnite look and it’s completely fresh, as it’s based off of a new variant for his original Fortnite skin. Keeping the hat, this look has a new T-Shirt which is yellow and features the word Beast, and the MrBeast logo. This is a much lighter vibe than the black hoodie you’re probably used to seeing.

NEW Frosted Beast style with purchase of the MrBeast Outfit! pic.twitter.com/yOEg4ASuOE — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 21, 2023

Epic showed off the new LEGO look for MrBeast in a promotional video on Dec. 20 and it does look like one of the best skins to get the LEGO treatment yet. For those who only play the battle royale, this new LEGO Fortnite variant look is already available for those who own the original skin too. The new look is called Frosted Beast.

It’s no great surprise to see this skin in LEGO Fortnite, and we expect it will be used for all kinds of big creations. The YouTuber is well-known for crafting incredible things in real life, so naturally you’d think he’s going to be used plenty while making LEGO megastructures.

Unlike the release of MrBeast’s original look, the LEGO version won’t coincide with any in-game LEGO events. Longtime Fortnite players will remember the $1 million Fortnite survival challenge that took place alongside the release of the original MrBeast look.

It isn’t clear what skins will get the LEGO treatment next but the devs have said there are plans for more than 1,000 Fortnite looks to be added over time. This means we’ll likely get all of our favorite looks across the 2024 season, including the rest of the Icon skins still waiting in the wings. Those who don’t own the MrBeast outfit just yet can head to the title’s in-game store to buy it now, if they want to add it to their Fortnite cosmetic collection.