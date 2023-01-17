MrBeast’s Extreme Survival Challenge winner confirmed by Fortnite Competitive

Fortnite has had a really strong run as an esport, giving away millions of dollars to winners over the last five years. But while organizations haven’t been spending as much on Fortnite lately, Epic has taken a new step with Creative competitive games. And the first attempt at this, MrBeast’s Extreme Survival Challenge, has finally had a winner selected.

In a tweet posted earlier this afternoon, Fortnite Competitive confirmed that the winner of the million-dollar prize from the Creative level has been awarded to GUILD Anas. He had previously been suggested as the winner by Dot Esports and proclaimed so on his own Twitter a month ago. As the confirmed winner, it’s likely he’ll receive his reward soon.

One month ago: @anasfnbr took the spotlight and won @MrBeast’s Extreme Survival Challenge 🎉



Congrats, those were some serious survival skills 🥵 — Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) January 17, 2023

GUILD Anas isn’t just a competitor in the Creative side of the game. The esports contender is known in the regular competitive scene as well. He even competed in the Fortnite Invitational in 2022 and earned more money from MrBeast’s level than he ever had the chance to at Epic’s biggest competition of the year.

This win likely won’t affect GUILD Anas’ competitive drive, who recently qualified for the Solo Victory Cash Cup a few days ago on Jan. 14. It’s more likely that he’ll be able to use this money to dedicate more of his time to competing in bigger and bigger competitions. With Epic having already announced the lineup for this year, fans and players will likely be hearing more about GUILD Anas.

While it’s unclear if Epic will continue to host Creative competitions, this MrBeast event did serve as a way for players who aren’t as good at shooting mechanics to try their hand at a prize. While it likely won’t be as popular as regular competitive matches, the Creative 2.0 update could provide more opportunities for these maps.