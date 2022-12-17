Who won Mr Beast’s $1 million Extreme Survival Challenge Fortnite tournament?

While Fortnite might have started as a tower defense before adding the Battle Royale game mode, it seems that Creative offers the most opportunities. Players and brands have been creating new levels in Creative mode, aiming to take advantage of this potential. One major step towards that growth is MrBeast’s Creative level competition, awarding the winner $1 million.

This is the first competition of its kind inside Creative and will establish a kind of legitimacy for the game mode if all runs well. Here’s all the information you need to know about the winner of the MrBeast Extreme Survival Challenge in Fortnite.

Was there a winner of the MrBeast’s Survival Challenge Fortnite tournament?

We likely won’t know who won until early 2023, when Epic Games comes back from its holiday break. This was confirmed in a tweet at the start of the event from the Fortnite Competitive account, which is overseeing the competition. It may be weeks into 2023 before we know who earned the most Score on the level.

That being said, according to our MrBeast challenge leaderboard, it seems that GUILD Anas was able to accrue the most points in the game, although this may be proven inaccurate compared to Epic’s final count. It seemed as if he was able to keep a steady lead over his competitors for much of the competition.

Dodge lightning, complete mini-games, and come out on top in @MrBeast’s Extreme Survival Challenge to win the tournament prize of $1,000,000. This tournament is open from 12pm-3pm ET, don’t miss out 💰



A winner will be verified & announced in early 2023! pic.twitter.com/gUFk3b5PYO — Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) December 17, 2022

Guild Anas is previously known for being one of the competitors at the FNCS Invitational, although he didn’t win at that event. That being said, this single Creative event could earn him more than he would’ve won at this year’s FNCS Invitational.

This will likely be frustrating to Fortnite Competitive players that are used to knowing who the winners are immediately. With this being a new event, however, it’s likely that Epic wants to be 110 percent sure that it’s giving the money to the rightful winner. Even if they did immediately announce the winner, it’s likely that they couldn’t help give out the money until the company comes back from break.

We’ll likely be well into 2023 before we know a winner, so players should just give it all in the competition now and try to relax over the winter break as they wait for the announcement. When we do know the winner, check back here to be updated on who just became a millionaire because of Fortnite.

That’s all you need to know about the winner of the MrBeast competition in Fortnite.