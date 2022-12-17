Mr Beast Extreme Survival Challenge Fortnite leaderboard

Fortnite is one of the most popular live-service games in the world right now thanks to its inclusion of popular creators and brands from the real world. It surprised many earlier this month when it was announced that MrBeast would be getting his own competition, but not in Competitive, instead in the Creative mode. What’s even more, is that the prize for winning is a cool million dollars.

With tens of thousands of users participating in the competition, many are curious about how far their scores are from the top. Here’s all the information you need to know about the current leaderboard for MrBeast’s Extreme Survival Challenge in Fortnite.

Who’s winning the MrBeast competition in Fortnite?

According to FortniteTracker, a tool that compiles data across all of Fortnite‘s modes, here are the top 10 competitors of Mr. Beast’s Extreme Survival Challenge as of 12:52pm CT.

Rank Player Points Matches Wins Avg. Place 1 Anas 142,099 8 6 1.88 2 Dave 3I 140,593 10 5 3.90 3 favs 139,770 9 7 2.67 4 MrKeroro10 L2R2 139,667 7 7 1 5 GONNE.EXE 137,424 6 5 2.17 6 Zenasd. 137,304 13 8 4.15 7 Crue 136,421 9 7 2.89 8 gamer7777722 135,623 9 7 2.11 9 MY G MRBEAST 135,364 8 5 5.38 10 Corrosion261 135,258 12 5 5.08

The player that’s currently winning is GUILD Anas, a player also known for his skills in other Competitive game modes. It’s unclear if he’ll be able to keep the lead though, with fewer than 5,000 points separating himself from the second and third-place competitors.

With over an hour and a half left, it’s still anyone’s game. The prize is very much within reach, with not many points separating the competitors. Check back here for the latest scores and updated information.