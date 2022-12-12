How to play MrBeast’s Extreme Survival Challenge in Fortnite

Popular YouTube creator, entrepreneur, and philanthropist MrBeast has officially joined forces with Fortnite for the new MrBeast Extreme Survival Challenge. This impending game mode will launch on Dec. 17, 2022, wherein players can compete for the highest score to potentially win $1 million, along with various other in-game prizes.

The MrBeast Extreme Survival Challenge in Fortnite will have a slow rollout over the next week. First, on Dec. 13, players will see the MrBeast Survival Challenge island map hit the live servers, filled with YouTuber-inspired challenges and obstacles. Players can start collecting coins here, but the challenge will only officially begin on Dec. 17.

In the days before the game mode goes live, players hoping to win in the MrBeast Extreme Survival Challenge should look to familiarize themselves with the map, environment, and hazards as much as possible. If you are one of the many who will undoubtedly compete in the Extreme Survival Challenge, this is what you need to know.

How to play MrBeast’s Extreme Survival Challenge

The limited-time Fortnite game mode will run from 11am to 2pm CT on Dec. 17, giving players only hours to test their luck. In the game mode, the player with the highest “score” will be crowned the MrBeast Extreme Survival Challenge winner and earn the million-dollar reward.

Players can collect “score” points by completing in-game challenges, collecting coins, scoring eliminations, and surviving the challenging map. A player’s final score will be determined by their highest-scoring individual map and not a collective, overall score. During the limited time frame, players can try the challenge as many times as they wish.

Image via Epic Games

While only one player will win the million-dollar reward, the top 100,000 players at the end of the tournament will be gifted an exclusive Beast Brella Umbrella item. Several other rewards will come shortly before the start of the tournament, too. On Dec. 14, the MrBeast and MrBeast6000 outfits will be available in the Item Shop, along with a pickaxe and backdrop wrap.

Running for a very short, limited time, players should look to get all the practice they can before the event starts.