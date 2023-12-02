LEGO’s Fortnite crafting game is confirmed to launch on December 7

Among the many reveals and leaks about Fortnite’s upcoming new chapter, a newly created @LEGOFortnite X page confirmed both the existence and the Dec. 7 launch date of the upcoming new mode.

At the time of writing, the promotional account’s only post is a 22-second teaser where a yellow LEGO block turns a Fortnite character into a Minifig.

The adventure is building ✨#LEGOFortnite launches in Fortnite on December 7, 2023. pic.twitter.com/rHofGkstk5 — LEGO Fortnite (@LEGOFortnite) December 2, 2023

The upcoming mode was referred to as “a whole new game” by leakers back in November, promising one of the most exciting collaborations in Fortnite history with a wide variety of mode-exclusive features.

– Has Crafting & Auto-Crafting

– Custom Inventory

– Weapons & Abilities

– NPCs that collect resources for you

– Ability to view the orbit

– POIs & Biomes

– Custom Death UI pic.twitter.com/x0ByH6bRSJ — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) November 26, 2023

This is a developing story. We will update this article as new information becomes available.