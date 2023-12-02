LEGO’s Fortnite crafting game is confirmed to launch on December 7

Bricklayers, rejoice!

A lego creature in Fortnite
Image via Epic Games

Among the many reveals and leaks about Fortnite’s upcoming new chapter, a newly created @LEGOFortnite X page confirmed both the existence and the Dec. 7 launch date of the upcoming new mode.

At the time of writing, the promotional account’s only post is a 22-second teaser where a yellow LEGO block turns a Fortnite character into a Minifig.

The upcoming mode was referred to as “a whole new game” by leakers back in November, promising one of the most exciting collaborations in Fortnite history with a wide variety of mode-exclusive features.

This is a developing story. We will update this article as new information becomes available.

