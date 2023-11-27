Fortnite’s upcoming LEGO mode feels like a ‘whole new game,’ leakers say

Fortnite’s new LEGO game mode, which is expected to launch in early December, is said to have so much new content, like custom inventory, weapons, and abilities, that it may as well be a ‘whole new game.’

Players can always expect new content in Fortnite, whether a live concert, like the upcoming Big Bang Event with a performance by Eminem, or new game modes. And while we don’t have the official release date yet, we know a new LEGO game mode is on its way, and it’s expected to go live in early December. What is interesting, though, is that a popular Fortnite leaker, Shiina, posted on Twitter today, Nov. 26, all the new content coming to Fortnite in the LEGO mode. There’s so much that it may as well be classified as a ‘whole new game.‘

LEGO MODE INFORMATION (via @Krowe_moh):



– Has Crafting & Auto-Crafting

– Custom Inventory

– Weapons & Abilities

– NPCs that collect resources for you

– Ability to view the orbit

– POIs & Biomes

– Custom Death UI pic.twitter.com/x0ByH6bRSJ — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) November 26, 2023

According to Shiina, in the upcoming LEGO mode, there will be crafting and auto crafting, custom inventory, weapons and abilities, NPCs that can collect resources, orbit-viewing ability, biomes, points of interest, and custom death interfaces. So, there really is enough new content in this mode that it truly feels like a new game, and players are ‘very excited‘ for it to be released. However, many hope Fortnite will bring in Ninjago, which would be pretty epic because we’d get to play as a LEGO ninja.

While we might not get Ninjago, now or ever, there will be new cosmetics, which are LEGO-themed, that players can purchase from the store once the event goes live. So, that’s a plus, right? On the other hand, though, this LEGO collaboration does sound like an enjoyable game mode with lots of content, but as players have pointed out, it sounds more like Minecraft than Fortnite.

And for those who don’t enjoy Minecraft, this isn’t a good thing.