Fortnite’s upcoming BIG BANG event being hyped as ‘biggest to date’

Fortnite’s Dec. 2 BIG BANG event is set to be the “biggest to date” according to leakers within the battle royale community.

Next month’s character extravaganza brings new skins for the Fortnite community, including rap superstar Eminem, and a collaboration between Epic Games’ mainstay and LEGO. The 1.5GB event update will be the largest in Fortnite’s history, according to HYPEX today on X.

Eager battle royale participants can also look forward to the new Rhythm Mode & Racing Mode pulling up alongside Slim Shady. Players wanting to join the BIG BANG event as soon as possible can do so at 1:00 pm CT on the first Saturday of December.

The Fortnite "BIG BANG" Event will be the BIGGEST one to date. It's 1.5GB+ making it the biggest in terms of files size alone ‼️



It'll also feature Eminem, LEGO, Rhythm Mode & Racing Mode. Here's the OFFICIAL Image 🔥 pic.twitter.com/AtsNIwpSMR — HYPEX (@HYPEX) November 21, 2023

Those booting up Fortnite on the BIG BANG event release date should prepare for disabled content prior to release to accommodate its size. All Epic-made Fortnite experiences will be disabled at 11:00 am CT, and creator-made game modes and maps will be disabled later the same day, at 10:30pm CT. As for the Rhythm and Racing Mode, Epic has kept its cards close to its chest. Other Fortnite leakers like ShiinaBR claim the event will be heavily inspired by titles like Rocket League. However, it seems we’ll have to wait until Dec. 2 to find out.

This addition continues the trajectory of skin collaborations the Fortnite developers and other companies and individuals have been on for years. The addition of Eminem to the Fortnite scene has been welcomed with open arms by gamers within the community. Players shared on social media they were excited to pull off Goku’s signature abilities while donning the Marshall Mathers attire. Others praised Fortnite for its consistency over its six-year life-span, saying it continues to evolve “in ways we haven’t seen.”

So far in 2023, Fortnite has had 33 different collaborations between TV shows, movies, other games, and sports stars like Lewis Hamilton. Characters like Omni-Man from Amazon Prime’s show Invincible recently graced the Fortnite scene, and it seems there are more collaborations to come before the year is done. If next year is anything like 2023, we’ll have a countless collection of skins to purchase from the Fortnite store.