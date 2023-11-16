Leaked Fortnite Invincible collaboration to feature skins for 3 characters

You should watch this show immediately if you haven't already.

Fortnite data miners had a field day this morning with what they found in the game’s newest update files, and it’s left them feeling completely… Invincible.

As is usually the case, within minutes of the update being available, dataminers like ShiinaBR and HYPEX found evidence of the collaboration with the comic book and Amazon Prime Video animated series Invincible.

The adult animated show, currently in its second season, takes place in a world that features a wild roster of superheroes, including the titular character, his evil father Omni Man, and his friend/love interest Atom Eve. But it’s not your childhood animated superhero series. It’s quite bloody, violent, and gross at times, similar to another comic book series on the streamer, The Boys.

All three characters will be coming to Fortnite, according to the data mine, bearing their trademark animated appearance in-game. And their bundles will include some back blings as well, as evidenced by the image above.

Invincible is just the latest in a long, illustrious line of collaborations in Fortnite, which is the closest thing there is to a true metaverse. Previous partnerships include Marvel, DC Comics, and just about any movie and large IP you can think of that are now represented with skins in the game.

According to the leakers, there’s also a special Fortnite x Invincible loading screen, featuring the three characters along with some mainstay Fortnite skins, all dropping into Tilted Towers as part of the Fortnite OG season.

Fortnite OG has been a huge hit, bringing back the fan-favorite classic map from the battle royale’s origins, featuring beloved locations such as Greasy Grove, Loot Lake, Tomato Temple, and Retail Row.

It’s unclear when the Invincible collab will hit the Fortnite store, but an official announcement is expected soon. But in the meantime, I recommend checking out Invincible on Prime Video if you haven’t yet.