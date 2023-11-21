LEGO x Fortnite collaboration teases begin with adorable Loot Llama

After months of leaks and data mines alluding to a manifestation of its partnership, LEGO has officially begun to tease its collaboration with Fortnite with a simple, adorable image.

The official LEGO Group Twitter/X account posted a simple image of a Fortnite Loot Llama in LEGO form, teasing the upcoming event that data miners have been teasing for most of 2023. And that’s only after the official confirmation of the team-up all the way back in April 2022.

The collaboration has been a long time coming. As part of the 2022 press release, Epic Games and LEGO said that “the two companies will team up to build an immersive, creatively inspiring, and engaging digital experience for kids of all ages to enjoy together.”

Unfortunately, nothing about a physical Lego set was mentioned. But that Loot Llama sure does look good and would make a really cool addition to a LEGO set for, say, Tilted Towers or Greasy Grove. We can all hope.

For now, though, it looks like the in-game Lego event in Fortnite will be coming within the next few weeks. According to leakers like HYPEX, the event will begin on Dec. 7, which may be different than the Big Bang event, now confirmed for Dec. 2, and possibly including Eminem, according to leaks.

“The family-friendly digital experience will give kids access to tools that will empower them to become confident creators and deliver amazing play opportunities in a safe and positive space,” Epic Games and LEGO said in the press release from last year.

HUGE FORTNITE x LEGO LEAK ‼️ Thanks to @BeastFNCreative & @SpushFNBR for letting me know:



– Release Date: December 7th as of now

– You play as an ACTUAL LEGO Character

– Items so far: LEGO Stud Gun, Workbenches, Beds, Fences, Catapults (& Prankster Catapults), Map Markers,… pic.twitter.com/IEPDAMnKAp — HYPEX (@HYPEX) November 17, 2023

Current leaks point to the LEGO event including playable Lego characters, and items such as a LEGO Stud Gun, work benches, beds, fences, catapults, crafting, mining, and more. The event’s description from leakers makes it sound like a Fortnite LEGO hybrid in the same vein as Minecraft, and that sounds pretty awesome to us.