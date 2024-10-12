How to Trick or Treat with Villagers in LEGO Fortnite

Thanks to Fortnite’s annual Halloween event, even LEGO Fortnite players have a chance to take part in some unique in-game missions and rewards, which are all part of the LEGO Pass.

By completing missions, players get currency that’ll slowly level up the LEGO Pass, giving everyone free or premium items and one of the quests this time is having you Trick or Treat with your villagers— but how do you do that?

As it turns out, it is much more straightforward than you think.

How to go Trick or Treating with Villagers in LEGO Fortnite

It’s time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I spent a good 20 minutes running around trying to find a quest marker or a specific villager in LEGO Fortnite, thinking it might be something more significant than it is, but as it turns out, Trick or Treating with Villagers is actually really simple.

All you need to do is approach your Villagers and talk to them. There will be an option that pops up under the usual Chat or Jobs option that says “Trick or Treat,” and choosing this option has your NPCs give you candy and other useful items for free. You can only use it once per day, though, with each Villager, so to complete the task, you will have to have at least three different Villagers to complete it.

There are additional missions as well, like taking to Costumed Villagers you might already have in your town, or had been added as part of the event. Decorating your town with Halloween Pieces from the new set and collecting “Treat” items, which all come naturally while taking part in the festivities.

It’s also the perfect time to jump into all the new Lost Isles content, with most of the bugs and day-one issues patched and an entirely new area to explore. Especially if you are returning to LEGO Fortnite after being away for a while.

LEGO Fortnite as a whole is also decked out with new buyable items based around The Nightmare Before Christmas in the in-game store, and Fortnite as a whole is having a huge celebration with different Halloween icons and missions across multiple of its modes. So there is something for everyone.

