Blasters and Lightsabers are fun, but if you want something that can eliminate Stormtroopers in LEGO Fortnite with a bit more boom, you need a Bowcaster. Here’s everything you need to craft a Bowcaster in LEGO Fortnite.

How to craft a Bowcaster in LEGO Fortnite

Make the Empire remember you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can craft a Bowcaster in LEGO Fortnite at the new Rebel Workbench. The Rebel Workbench is a key part of the Star Wars update and a must-have when traveling to the Star Wars area of the LEGO island. It allows you to craft Macrobinoculars as well as the rest of the galactic arsenal, including the E-11 Imperial blaster rifle and a Thermal Detonator.

Here are all the resources needed to craft the Bowcaster:

Durasteel and Scrap Durasteel (which you can smelt it into Durasteel at the Metal Smelter) drop from almost any Star Wars structure in LEGO Fortnite, but the fastest way to farm it is by destroying the black crates at the Imperial structures or inside the Imperial Bases. Those crates drop already refined Durasteel, and there’s a load of them in almost any Base.

Both Cut Amber and Cut Sapphire are gems you can craft at the Gem Cutter station. The Sapphire is located in the Frostland caves, so you have to progress through the base game quite a bit before crafting the Bowcaster. Progression aside, the Power Cell is another time-consuming item to make. I recommend you craft the Compost Bin as soon as possible and throw a bunch of Bones in there to start crafting the Biomass needed for the Power Cell.

Aside from crafting, you can also get the Bowcaster as a drop from Stormtroopers anywhere on the LEGO island, but they usually have very low durability and can shoot only a couple of shots before breaking. Another thing you can do is hope to get a Bowcaster from the final chests in the Imperial Base. The chests can drop any Star Wars weapon, and they usually have near-full durability.

