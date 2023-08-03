Leakers claim Fortnite is getting its own Mario Kart-inspired racing mode

Fortnite seems to have taken inspiration from Mario Kart’s mechanics as their Chapter Five racing mode turns the corner, according to leakers. The upcoming car-based game mode is set to have cars breaking as they collide and a drifting boost like Mario Kart.

Players will be able to complete tricks as they soar through the air and have to navigate an “oversteer mechanic”, according to leaker HYPEX’s Aug. 2 tweet. While you won’t be able to play as Mario, it seems several mechanics will make the leap to Fortnite.

The racing environment will impact your car’s maneuverability, with ice and dirt changing the way your vehicle moves. Similarly to Mario Kart, you’ll get a brief period to hold down the accelerator for a boost in the initial countdown.

Fortnite's upcoming Racing Mode for Chapter 5 will be very similar to Mario Kart in terms of Mechanics (Via @NotJulesDev)



– There will be "Demolition" when cars Collide

– There will be a new Drifting mechanic with a Drifting Boost

– There will be a new Oversteer Mechanic

– If… pic.twitter.com/314kS2hB7o — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 2, 2023

As for when Chapter Five is set to arrive, no one is sure just yet. Leakers claim the end is nigh, with Chapter Four wrapping up toward the end of 2023. There hasn’t been a confirmation from developers, however.

Unfortunately for Mario fans, skins won’t be changed to match. With Fortnite’s long list of skin collaborations, there’s always a chance we could see Mario dropping from the Battle Bus soon. But there’s currently nothing suggesting a Mario and Fortnite collaboration.

Fans can prepare for a whole new season of skins with the start of Chapter Four, Season Four’s new battle pass commencing Aug. 25. Odds are, we’ll see more collaborations and more cosmetics making their way into the game as the season begins.

Jujitsu Kaisen fans were recently treated to Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisake, and Satoru Gojo’s arrival on Fortnite this month. Players can purchase all four skins via Fortnite’s store.

With any luck, we’ll see Mario placing first in Fortnite’s battle royale in due time.

