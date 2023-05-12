Fortnite leaker claims to know when Chapter 4 will end

Before Fortnite Chapter Three, Epic took two years and about 10 seasons to tell a comprehensive story with multiple live events. But now, Epic Games might be looking to enter a hard yearly structure for the current and future chapters, if recent leaks are to be believed.

Fortnite data miner ShiinaBR posted a tweet today discussing rumors they heard about the end of Chapter Four coming sometime near the “end of 2023.” This follows the yearly chapter model Epic began last year and likely goes to prove that this might be the standard operating procedure moving forward.

Chapter 4 is apparently ending after the 4th season, which means Chapter 5 launches at the end of 2023, according to @NotJulesDev 🔥



This coincides with my assumption that from now on we will get annual chapters instead of very long ones. pic.twitter.com/TGJv5pt6U3 — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) May 12, 2023

There have been additional leaks from other creators like iFireMonkey, who claims there will either be the expected four seasons in Chapter Four or Epic may cut the next two in half to give us four more. This is complete speculation but would address the concerns many have expressed with there being too many dry periods per season.

All we know for sure is that the current season of Fortnite is ending on June 9, with some suspecting there may be some kind of event coming that’s tied to next season. Whatever antagonistic force will lead to the big event at the end of Chapter Four will likely be introduced at that point, which means players should be ready.

Epic Games has not yet confirmed any details on its plans for the end of Fortnite Chapter Four.

