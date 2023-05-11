Fortnite data miners believe they’ve found the first signs of the next live event

It’s been nearly two seasons since the end of Fortnite Chapter Three and the last live event, so fans are naturally ready for the next big show. Fortunately, it seems that data miners have begun to find files related to some kind of new live event in the future. It’s unclear if the event is expected to come around the end date for this season on June 9 or if it is real at all.

According to reputable Fortnite data miner ShiinaBR, there seems to be some kind of event that Epic is working on that’s codenamed “Durian.” ShiinaBR claims it will be a typical event with a long downtime afterward, likely to give the developer time to implement the following season. With a little less than a month until the end of Chapter Four, season two, it makes sense files would start showing up.

Epic seems to be working on a new live event codenamed "Durian" 👀



After the event, the servers are again expected to go under an extended downtime as the "NightNight" (long downtime) tag seems to be related to it.



(Information provided by @Loolo_WRLD, @Wensoing & @Krowe_moh) pic.twitter.com/lgVu14F4cN — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) May 11, 2023

There’s something interesting about this leak that hasn’t been addressed, though. “Durian,” the codename, is a tropical fruit that grows in the hot forests of Southeast Asia. In previous leaks about the upcoming changes to the Fortnite map next season, there have been rumors that there will be a jungle theme and maybe even a volcano. But for now, these theories are just speculation based on the files.

So far, there haven’t been any major indications of anything that would serve as instigation for an event except for the occasional earthquake in Fortnite. We’re expecting a new update this coming Tuesday, April 16, so more clues may get added to the map on that day. Epic could always skip a week again, in which case players can expect the update to arrive on April 23.

