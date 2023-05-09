Earthquakes are happening in Fortnite again, leading to speculation about map changes

Fortnite is getting ready to end Chapter Four, season two on June 9, with many players excited about what the next season could bring. It seems like the developer has been teasing players with new natural occurrences on the island. During the Find the Force update, it seems Epic has also added some files that cause the ground to shake and cracks to appear.

In a recent video uploaded to YouTube by EveryDayFN, players can see the ground shaking for themselves, which is very reminiscent of the end of Fortnite Chapter Three, season one. While these teasers were cut short due to conflicting issues, these earthquakes were meant to indicate that there were drills under the players’ feet. This led to the next season’s invasion from The Imagined Order.

According to the YouTuber, the earthquakes in Fortnite have only been getting more severe in the last week, with the files indicating multiple strengths of increasing intensity. Something else that’s noticeable is that one of the assets shown in the video has the addition of the word “Apocolyptic,” which is a misspelling, but still may indicate what’s coming next season.

Related: Fortnite data miners believe they’ve found the first collab of Chapter 4, season 3

Popular data miners like HYPEX have been saying that there may be new jungle or volcano assets as part of next season, so it’s completely possible the tectonic plates are shifting. With the island being made up of pieces of land being slammed together at the start of Chapter Four, maybe they’re still actively shifting, with a volcano naturally occurring.

Fortnite added new Volcano Ambient sounds (Thunder, Rumble & Earth Move). And they also added back Earthquakes that will probably appear at the end of this season.



Remember that next season is confirmed to have a Jungle/Tropical Biome, so we might see a Volcano too. pic.twitter.com/iLYihtK7wJ — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 2, 2023

Nothing has been confirmed by Epic yet, so we’ll need to wait and see what the teasers reveal in the next month leading up the Chapter Four, season three’s release. Keep an eye on Fortnite‘s social media channels and Dot Esports for the most updated information about what’s coming as part of Chapter Four, season three.