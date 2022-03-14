More locations in Fortnite targeted by earthquakes

Fortnite Chapter Three, season one has been full of dangerous weather and natural disasters, but one of the lesser-known events is now ramping up in intensity. Earthquakes have been making tremors in Fortnite for the last few weeks, leading to the end of the season.

In that time, a handful of buildings have been sucked into the ground, creating large holes. As a result, what first started with some light shaking outside of Covert Cavern has evolved into a map-changing event. As the earthquakes continue, players are left waiting to see which locations will be claimed next.

Since the last report about the earthquakes in Fortnite on March 7, two new buildings have been destroyed. A YouTuber showed the red house outside Tilted Towers and the coffee shop to be shaking the day before they were gone entirely from the map, just like another building.

These losses were tracked by the YouTube channel known as EveryDay FN, posting daily updates about these events. Below is the video showing the earthquake at the yellow house before the earthquake moved on.

Two days after they posted the above video, another location had been destroyed. After hitting the yellow house, the tremors moved closer to The Seven base. The YouTuber speculated that the base would be next to fall, but there was no proof until it happened. The video they took got rid of all doubt as players looked into the giant sinkhole.

As anyone can see, The Seven base is completely gone from the map, leaving all its loot behind. On top of making The Seven angry, this doesn’t even seem to be the final stop of the earthquakes. The earthquakes destroyed the base on March 13, and the next day, the shockwaves were moving toward Camp Cuddle.

Standing on top of one of the buildings at Camp Cuddle, players can see all the tremors from the earthquake around them. They haven’t quite reached the camp yet but are sure to do so in the coming days. EveryDay also notes that this earthquake seems more potent than the ones they’ve tracked in the past.

If this earthquake follows the same trends as the previous ones, it may likely take a day or two for any noticeable changes to come to Camp Cuddle. It could also move past the monument without significant changes, as it did with the yellow house and bone structure.

One thing is for sure, though. As players head toward the end of Fortnite Chapter Three, season one, it appears that the Imagined Order and The Seven may be up to something behind the scenes.