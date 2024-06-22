Jack Sparrow Pirates Cursed Sails event pass taken down by Epic in Fortnite

Just minutes after the v30.20 update went live, Fortnite removed the Pirates Cursed Sails Pass from its item shop.

The Pirates Cursed Sails pass in Fortnite is a collaboration with the popular Pirates of the Caribbean film franchise, which follows the adventures of Captain Jack Sparrow. The new update finally brought the sails down on the latest content, which allows players to buy the Jack Sparrow pack for 1,000 V-Bucks— but it was only up for mere moments this morning before being taken down suddenly.

The Cursed Sails pass is currently already purchasable pic.twitter.com/pSMnJBHQ0c — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) June 22, 2024

The game has previously teased the collaboration with its secret Coastal Rumors quest, which suggested that the black sails are reaching the island soon. This quest also gave players 5,000 XP to complete the challenge of talking to some NPCs on the map.

According to iFireMonkey, a leaker in the Fortnite community, the game will add Captain Jack Sparrow, Davy Jones, Captain Barbossa, and Elizabeth Swann as NPCs later on the map, which is when the developers should add the pass back in the game for the players.

However, if you are one of those players who got in the game early and purchased the pass, then you can keep the skins without a problem, while others will need to wait a bit longer until Epic decides to bring in the pass in the item store and the pirates back on the island. Players can also enjoy the Fortnite Reload mode, which is also available with the update that brings back OG weapons.

