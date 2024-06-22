How to get the Jack Sparrow Fortnite skin

As part of the Fortnite Summer 2024 update, Pirates of the Caribbean-themed skins are joining Fortnite, including Jack Sparrow, but when players logged in the first day to try to find him, he was nowhere to be found.

Recommended Videos

He’s not in the store, and not part of the battle pass, so where can you find him if you want to take on other players as the captain of the Black Pearl?

How to get the Pirates of the Caribbean skins in Fortnite

Epic Games has hidden the Cursed Sails event pass from the shop (hid the tab), those who already purchased it can continue to use the skin however. pic.twitter.com/nBFpNbyezj — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) June 22, 2024

The Jack Sparrow skin in Fortnite is only available as part of the Cursed Sails Pass, which was up briefly for a couple of minutes on June 22 before being taken down.

The Cursed Sails pass gives you instant access to the Jack Sparrow skin and an event pass that tasks you with completing a host of missions to unlock additional Pirates of the Caribbean-themed rewards.

When the pass goes live again, it’ll cost 1,000 V Bucks to get it. Other Pirates-themed skins like Davy Joness are also available in the in-game shop as separate purchases. On top of the standard Jack spin, a cursed Jack skin can be unlocked as part of the pass that turns Jack Sparrow into his skeleton form from the first film.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy