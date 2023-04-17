Is the Fortnite Koi Kingdom Pack worth it?

It’s hard to imagine what Fortnite without the hundreds of cosmetics that make the game such a unique and varied experience. While players can usually get new skins through V-Bucks or the Fortnite Crew pack, another option is to pay real money for entire bundles of skins that can help you rep a unique crew in the game.

Here’s all the information you need to know about whether or not the Fortnite Koi pack is worth it for the real-money price.

Is the Koi Kingdom Pack in Fortnite worth the price?

Whether or not it’s worth it is largely up to each individual, but knowing the facts can make you more informed about your choice. To start, you should be aware that the Koi Kingdom Pack costs $14.99 plus taxes and fees, which means that you’re paying about five dollars for each of the three skins.

What’s included in the Fortnite Koi Kingdom Pack?

Screengrab via Dot Esports

As with previous packs, the Koi Kingdom Pack in Fortnite comes with three different outfits, with This includes:

Koi Striker Envoy outfit

Undertow back bling

Jolt Batons pickaxe

Koi Brawler Zero outfit

Abyssal Void back bling

Fin Scythe pickaxe

Koi Agent Chigusa outfit

Luckiest Wabbit back bling

Fins of Retribution pickaxe

Lucky Koi wrap

Not Playing Koi loading screen

All of the skins and other cosmetics seem to fall in with this reddish-orange theme with touches of black, much like the koi fish are known for. With the Japanese koi fish being known across the world, it follows that the Koi Kingdoms Pack would release during the season that’s based on the classic iconography of the country.

When compared to other Fortnite outfit packs, the Kingdom Koi Pack has around as much as the larger parks do, with 11 items. However, that increased value comes at a higher cost, which is why it’s also in one of the pricier tiers of real-money bundles as well. You’re paying a little more than a dollar per cosmetic, which is better than the average V-Bucks equivalent.

Whether or not it’s worth the price depends on how much you enjoy the skins, with the cosmetics being the sole focus. Even if you only like one skin in particular, you’ll have to buy the whole bundle, as these skins will only be sold that way moving forward.

That’s all the information you need to know about whether or not the Koi Kingdom Pack in Fortnite is worth it.