Is Fortnite removing Zero Build?

Fortnite’s Zero Build mode is popular with fans, so it’s no surprise gamers started to worry when rumors spread that Epic was removing the playlist.

Zero Build was first added to Fortnite in March 2022, allowing players to enjoy the game’s battle royale mode without the need to build structures. This was an instant hit, especially with older players who had left the game after building became an important facet of winning matches.

But there are some concerns that Epic will drop the mode for good after rumors spread on April 1, 2024. Here’s everything we know about Fortnite and the possible removal of Zero Build.

Zero Build means you don't have to worry about your building mechanics.

Is Epic Games removing Fortnite Zero Build?

Epic Games has not confirmed that it’s removing Zero Build from Fortnite. In fact, there have been no hints this could happen, so we’re pretty confident in saying Zero Build won’t be removed.

It’s not clear where this came from, but it appears to have started spreading on April 1, better known as April Fool’s Day. It seems like someone decided to have a little fun and start a rumor, which then caught fire.

Epic has not, however, made any announcements about this happening, nor has it dropped any hints suggesting \this would be the case. Really, it doesn’t make much sense to do so. Epic has been working hard to add new modes to the game like LEGO Fortnite and Fortnite Festival, not axing existing ones.

Besides, Epic knows this would be an incredibly unpopular decision, as many gamers play Zero Build exclusively. It wouldn’t be sensible to just cut something that is beloved by your community.

So, if you were panicking that your favorite playlist was about to disappear, we suggest you take a breath and calm down because as far as we know, it’s not going anywhere any time soon. Of course, we’ll update this article should new information come to light.

