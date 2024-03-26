Category:
How to power vehicles in new LEGO Fortnite update

Charged up for cruising.
Mar 26, 2024
If you’ve been one of the many LEGO Fortnite enthusiasts that have been patiently waiting for the game’s Mechanical Mayhem update, then you must be ecstatic to know that you can finally steer vehicles to your heart’s content—but you’ll need to power them first.

Vehicle builds have been one of the most requested features since LEGO Fortnite‘s debut last year, after players were forced to build makeshift vehicles with wheels, thrusters, monorails, and activation switches. This time, however, players can actually create cars and other forms of travel through official means in the game, including Driver’s Seats, new Powered and Turnable wheels, and other fun additions.

If you wish to power up your own vehicle creation, however, you will need to find specific resources to get your wheels turning without the power of gravity. Here is how to power up vehicles in the new LEGO Fortnite update.

Powering vehicles in LEGO Fortnite, explained

Acquiring a Power Center

In order to power your vehicles in LEGO Fortnite, you’ll need to attach a Power Center to any vehicle build. The Power Center can be found in the Toys section of your build menu, under Controls. You’ll need to place the Power Center on a Dynamic Foundation, so that Powered Wheels and the Driver’s Seat are able to activate, or you won’t be able to drive forward by your own volition.

There are three types of Power Centers with varying sizes you can choose from, each of which will carry more or less power for your builds: Small, Medium, and Large. They only need Granite and Cord, although you’ll need different amounts for each size.

Power Center sizeNecessary resources
Small Power CenterThree Granite
Two Cord
Medium Power CenterFive Granite
Two Cord
Large Power CenterEight Granite
Two Cord
Remember, you’ll need Powered Wheels to start driving your creations. Simple Wheels will not have the capability to activate through the Power Center, so you might want to start collecting some Wood, Flexwood, or Frostpine, depending on how big your wheels need to be.

Additionally, you will need a Power Cell to place within the Power Center or you won’t have any juice to get your wheels going. You’ll need Biomass and Glass to create a Power Cell, which shouldn’t be too hard to acquire if you’ve built a Compost Bin and some Sand.

