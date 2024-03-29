Golden Chickens are running wild around the map in Fortnite—no doubt thanks to Midas—and these pesky creatures are part of a crucial quest you need to complete. Your task is to catch a Golden Chicken, and this is a lot trickier than it sounds.

If you want to earn some precious XP and progress through some of the main quests in Chapter Five, season two, then you need to know how to catch a Golden Chicken in Fortnite.

How to get a Golden Chicken in Fortnite

I hope you’re ready to run. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To catch a Golden Chicken for one of The Great Marigold Yacht Heist quests, you have to chase after and pick up one of these creatures in Fortnite. When you get close enough to a Golden Chicken, the button you need to select to pick it up appears right above it, so all you have to do is press it.

The button you need to use to catch a Golden Chicken in Fortnite is the same one you use to switch to your pickaxe.

On PC , press F .

, press . On Xbox , press Y .

, press . On PlayStation , press Triangle .

, press . On Nintendo Switch, press X.

Shooting and eliminating a Golden Chicken will result in gold you can collect, but this doesn’t cross off the quest, which means you need to focus on running after this animal if you want to earn that 10,000 XP. Golden Chickens are incredibly swift and move around pretty randomly, which makes catching them a lot trickier than you might expect.

Figuring out where to find Golden Chickens is the first part of this quest and is a tough task in itself. Once you do finally track one down, you then have to not only worry about trying to catch up to this animal but also about other players interrupting your chase.

If you can’t catch up to the Golden Chicken on foot, there are a couple of methods you can use to make this process easier. In regular Battle Royale, you can try building a box around the Golden Chicken to trap it and make it easy to pick up since it will have nowhere to run. In Zero Build Battle Royale, your best bet is to hop on a bike or in a car and speed up to get close to the Golden Chicken before jumping out to grab it. Sliding down a hill to gain momentum and speed is another easy way to catch up to this creature.

Once you catch a Golden Chicken, the quest will be marked as complete. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As soon as you pick up a Golden Chicken to complete The Great Marigold Yacht Heist quest, you can then do whatever you like with it. If you’re seeking some gold to use at Midas Vending Machines, then you probably want to eliminate this creature. Be sure to also look around for Golden Eggs for additional gold since the Golden Chicken likely laid a couple nearby.

