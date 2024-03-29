Category:
Fortnite

How to catch a Golden Chicken in Fortnite

Time for a high-speed chase.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|
Published: Mar 29, 2024 12:26 pm
Mantis holding a Golden Chicken in Fortnite.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Golden Chickens are running wild around the map in Fortnite—no doubt thanks to Midas—and these pesky creatures are part of a crucial quest you need to complete. Your task is to catch a Golden Chicken, and this is a lot trickier than it sounds.

Recommended Videos

If you want to earn some precious XP and progress through some of the main quests in Chapter Five, season two, then you need to know how to catch a Golden Chicken in Fortnite.

How to get a Golden Chicken in Fortnite

Mantis chasing a Golden Chicken in Fortnite.
I hope you’re ready to run. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To catch a Golden Chicken for one of The Great Marigold Yacht Heist quests, you have to chase after and pick up one of these creatures in Fortnite. When you get close enough to a Golden Chicken, the button you need to select to pick it up appears right above it, so all you have to do is press it.

The button you need to use to catch a Golden Chicken in Fortnite is the same one you use to switch to your pickaxe.

  • On PC, press F.
  • On Xbox, press Y.
  • On PlayStation, press Triangle.
  • On Nintendo Switch, press X.

Shooting and eliminating a Golden Chicken will result in gold you can collect, but this doesn’t cross off the quest, which means you need to focus on running after this animal if you want to earn that 10,000 XP. Golden Chickens are incredibly swift and move around pretty randomly, which makes catching them a lot trickier than you might expect.

Figuring out where to find Golden Chickens is the first part of this quest and is a tough task in itself. Once you do finally track one down, you then have to not only worry about trying to catch up to this animal but also about other players interrupting your chase.

If you can’t catch up to the Golden Chicken on foot, there are a couple of methods you can use to make this process easier. In regular Battle Royale, you can try building a box around the Golden Chicken to trap it and make it easy to pick up since it will have nowhere to run. In Zero Build Battle Royale, your best bet is to hop on a bike or in a car and speed up to get close to the Golden Chicken before jumping out to grab it. Sliding down a hill to gain momentum and speed is another easy way to catch up to this creature.

A pop-up letting the player know they caught a Golden Chicken in Fortnite.
Once you catch a Golden Chicken, the quest will be marked as complete. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As soon as you pick up a Golden Chicken to complete The Great Marigold Yacht Heist quest, you can then do whatever you like with it. If you’re seeking some gold to use at Midas Vending Machines, then you probably want to eliminate this creature. Be sure to also look around for Golden Eggs for additional gold since the Golden Chicken likely laid a couple nearby.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article All free Fortnite Festival songs today (March 2024)
A split image of Fortnite Festival shop page on the left and the notes chart on stage on the right.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
All free Fortnite Festival songs today (March 2024)
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others Mar 29, 2024
Read Article How to get the Leviathan Axe in Fortnite
The Kratos bundle featuring the Leviathan Axe in Fortnite.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to get the Leviathan Axe in Fortnite
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Mar 28, 2024
Read Article How to get a Power Cell in LEGO Fortnite
vehcile lego fortnite
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to get a Power Cell in LEGO Fortnite
Adam Newell and others Adam Newell and others Mar 28, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All free Fortnite Festival songs today (March 2024)
A split image of Fortnite Festival shop page on the left and the notes chart on stage on the right.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
All free Fortnite Festival songs today (March 2024)
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others Mar 29, 2024
Read Article How to get the Leviathan Axe in Fortnite
The Kratos bundle featuring the Leviathan Axe in Fortnite.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to get the Leviathan Axe in Fortnite
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Mar 28, 2024
Read Article How to get a Power Cell in LEGO Fortnite
vehcile lego fortnite
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to get a Power Cell in LEGO Fortnite
Adam Newell and others Adam Newell and others Mar 28, 2024
Author
Kacee Fay
General Gaming Staff Writer at Dot Esports covering new releases and a wide array of topics including Minecraft, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Phasmophobia, general gaming, and streaming. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.