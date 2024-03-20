All Midas Vending Machine locations in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 2

Midas is back in Fortnite Chapter Five season two, and with all the gadgets and Vending Machines he’s bringing, you could certainly say he’s stronger than ever.

The community has eagerly awaited the comeback of this long-lost skin, with Epic Games dropping teasing hints along the way. After all, we hadn’t heard a word about the man with the golden touch ever since he almost broke Fortnite with a bug back in Chapter Two, season two. But now, three Chapters later, King Midas is back with a new skin, an exclusive questline, and a ton of vending machines you can use. In this guide, I’ll show you where you can find all of Midas Service Stations to turn your weapons gold.

All Midas Service Station locations in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 2

Midas, at your service. Remotely. Image by Dot Esports

Midas Vending machines seem to spawn randomly in the current season, but you can usually find them in Gas Stations. If you’re trying to complete this quest, going for Midas Service Stations to complete the Weekly quest instead is safer.

You can find a Midas Service Station in the following locations:

Fencing Fields in the south center portion of the map.

Ruined Reels at the center of the map

Pleasant Piazza in the southwest corner of the map

Reckless Railways in the northeast corner of the map

Marigold’s Yacht in the west-most region of the map

Because these machines aren’t marked on the map, here’s a breakdown of how you can find them in each POI.

Fencing Fields

Can’t fence me out of this Midas Service Station. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There is a Midas Service Station in Fencing Fields in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two. Here’s how you can find it:

In Fencing Field’s villa, look for an archway entrance near the fountain and weapon vending machine. Go through the archway and open the door to the left to uncover a Midas Service Station inside this room.

Restored Reels

Not so Ruined anymore. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There’s another Midas Service Station in Ruined Reels. Here’s how you can find it:

Starting from the street to Ruined Reel’s right, head through the entrance with blue banners. Once you’ve gone through the archway, take a left and climb the stairs to find the second Midas Service Station on the top floor.

Reckless Railways

It definitely is Reckless to land here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Reckless Railways has the most accessible Midas Service Station. Here’s how you can find it:

Look for Poseidon, a hireable NPC, inside the train station of Reckless Railways. Down the stairs and near the SHADOW Briefing machine, you can find a third Midas Service Station.

Pleasant Piazza

No one ever comes here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If all those POIs seem too crowded for you, try Pleasant Piazza’s Midas Service Station:

When navigating the lower level of Pleasant Piazza, keep an eye out for a wooden archway door towards the northeast section. Inside, you can find another Midas Service Station.

Marigold’s Yacht

Give me a minute, storm. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get an early start in the match, look for Marigold’s Yacht Midas’ Service Station in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two.

Land on the yacht in the westmost corner of the map. Make sure this is your top landing spot, as it’s very likely to get eaten away by the storm early on in the match. Head to the Yatch’s cockpit, where Midas usually hangs around, to find a Midas Service Station.

This is also where you can also unlock the quest to investigate Midas’ Jaill Cell in the Underworld.

If you’re curious, Midas vending machines sell Midas’ Epic Drum Gun for 300 gold bars in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two. Alternatively, you can obtain this returning weapon directly from Midas aboard Marigold’s Yacht, where it’s more likely to still be in stock.

How Midas Service Stations work in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 2

Midas Service Stations offer the chance to upgrade any weapon to Legendary status with a Golden Wrap—ensuring you remember who’s providing this exceptional service. Here’s a list of everything you can do at Midas Service Stations in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two.

Patch up: Restores health in exchange for 100 gold bars.

Activate a rift: Creates a Rift for 300 gold bars.

Golden Upgrade: Upgrades a weapon’s rarity and stats to Legendary. It also gives them a Golden Wrap makeover.

Unsurprisingly, Midas’ services cost a lot of gold. If you need some extra gold bars, visit any of the Bunkers or Vaults in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two to stock up.

Keep in mind that Midas Service Stations won’t turn Zeus’ Thunderbolt, the Wings of Icarus, or the Chains of Hades into gold or upgrade them to legendary rarity.

