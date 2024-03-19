How to investigate Midas’ Jail Cell in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2

Fortnite Chapter Five, season two is all about myths and mortals, and I’m not sure whether Midas is either.

This character was wiped from Fortnite four years ago, and now, he’s escaped from Hades’ shackles to join our island. Epic Games decided Chapter Five, season two was the perfect time for Midas to make a comeback. That means we can expect a new Midas skin, cosmetics, limited-time game mode, and questline to grace our game.

Midas comes with a five-part questline, which unlocks periodically in the coming week. In this guide, I’ll show you how to investigate Midas’ jail cell to kickstart his revenge journey in Fortnite.

Midas’ Jail Cell location in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2

Break free from the Underworld. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Midas’ Jail Cell is in The Underworld in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two. This area is northwest of the current season map, pretty close to where we would start the best loot path. The jail cell is directly below Hades’ boss fight arena.

Because this area is a bit tricky to navigate. Here are the step-by-step instructions on how to find it.

Start from The Underworld's huge stairs and make your way up as if you were heading to Hades' lair. When you run into a second set of stairs leading to Hades' boss fight arena, take a left.

Then, walk past the first set of stairs to the right (they will take you to the boss fight). Instead, take a right when you find the first hallway. Once inside, look to the left to find a broken golden door to find Midas’ Jail Cell in Fortnite. If you head down the stairs, you can spot a few clues pointing to Midas’ escape.

