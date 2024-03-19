Category:
Fortnite

How to investigate Midas’ Jail Cell in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2

O' Midas, where art thou?
Image of Cande Maldonado
Cande Maldonado
|
Published: Mar 19, 2024 11:05 am
Fortnite character about to enter Midas' jail cell
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fortnite Chapter Five, season two is all about myths and mortals, and I’m not sure whether Midas is either.

Recommended Videos

This character was wiped from Fortnite four years ago, and now, he’s escaped from Hades’ shackles to join our island. Epic Games decided Chapter Five, season two was the perfect time for Midas to make a comeback. That means we can expect a new Midas skin, cosmetics, limited-time game mode, and questline to grace our game.

Midas comes with a five-part questline, which unlocks periodically in the coming week. In this guide, I’ll show you how to investigate Midas’ jail cell to kickstart his revenge journey in Fortnite.

Midas’ Jail Cell location in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2

Midas Jail Cell location on the map
Break free from the Underworld. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Midas’ Jail Cell is in The Underworld in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two. This area is northwest of the current season map, pretty close to where we would start the best loot path. The jail cell is directly below Hades’ boss fight arena.

Because this area is a bit tricky to navigate. Here are the step-by-step instructions on how to find it.

ImageMidas Jail Cell Location
Start from The Underworld’s huge stairs and make your way up as if you were heading to Hades’ lair.
When you run into a second set of stairs leading to Hades’ boss fight arena, take a left.
Then, walk past the first set of stairs to the right (they will take you to the boss fight). Instead, take a right when you find the first hallway.
Once inside, look to the left to find a broken golden door to find Midas’ Jail Cell in Fortnite. If you head down the stairs, you can spot a few clues pointing to Midas’ escape.
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to get the Midas skin in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2
Midas with Golden Background in Fortnite
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to get the Midas skin in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado Mar 19, 2024
Read Article Fortnite update 29.01 patch notes: Midas, Chains of Hades, and LEGO Creative items
Midas walking out of underworld with a Drum Gun
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
Fortnite update 29.01 patch notes: Midas, Chains of Hades, and LEGO Creative items
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd Mar 19, 2024
Read Article All free Fortnite Festival songs today (March 2024)
A split image of Fortnite Festival shop page on the left and the notes chart on stage on the right.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
All free Fortnite Festival songs today (March 2024)
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others Mar 19, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to get the Midas skin in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2
Midas with Golden Background in Fortnite
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to get the Midas skin in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado Mar 19, 2024
Read Article Fortnite update 29.01 patch notes: Midas, Chains of Hades, and LEGO Creative items
Midas walking out of underworld with a Drum Gun
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
Fortnite update 29.01 patch notes: Midas, Chains of Hades, and LEGO Creative items
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd Mar 19, 2024
Read Article All free Fortnite Festival songs today (March 2024)
A split image of Fortnite Festival shop page on the left and the notes chart on stage on the right.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
All free Fortnite Festival songs today (March 2024)
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others Mar 19, 2024
Author
Cande Maldonado
Though Cande started her journey in the video game industry as a localization specialist six years ago, she soon realized that her true calling was to annoy NPCS and smash virtual pottery. Under Nintendo and Square Enix's chokehold, she will willingly pour hours upon hours into reaching 100% completion in the longest roleplaying games ever made. But hey, who needs fresh air and sunlight when you can just live in Ivalice?