How to watch Fortnite's Rift Tour featuring Ariana Grande | Dot Esports

Epic Games is starting off August strong with a collaboration that will see pop star Ariana Grande make an appearance in Fortnite, performing five different shows over three days.

The event will have players transported around the magical realities of the Rift Tour as Ariana performs some of her biggest hits.

Events like this are rare in Fortnite, so you’re not going to want to miss out on the action. Here’s everything you need to know about how you can tune in.

How to watch Fortnite Rift Tour featuring Ariana Grande

Image via Epic Games

If you want to join in on the Rift Tour action, you’ll need to make sure you have Fortnite installed and up to date. Then, get ready to join the Rift Tour playlist that will go live 30 minutes before each event. To ensure your spot, Epic suggested that players be prepared 60 minutes prior to the event. You can check out a list of showtimes here.

You can find the Rift Tour tab at the top of the Fortnite menu screen, which will display each showtime. RSVPing to these times doesn’t mean you’re assured a spot though, so make sure that you are ready to join the playlist once it goes live.

Prior to the event, Ariana Grande’s icon series skin will be available in the Item Store on Aug. 4. There are also plenty of quests to do prior to the show that will net you more goodies themed after the pop star, which can also be found in the Rift Tour tab.