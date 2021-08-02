When is the Fortnite Rift Tour featuring Ariana Grande? | Dot Esports

Fortnite is set to host yet another superstar later this week when Ariana Grande takes the stage as part of her Rift Tour event.

Similarly to other artists in the past, including Travis Scott and Marshmello, Ariana Grande is set to perform in-game and will be doing a handful of shows to make sure nobody misses out on the event.

Whether you’re an Ariana Grande fan or just a Fortnite player looking to check out the action and score some limited edition loot, here’s when you can catch the action.

When is the Rift Tour?

The Rift Tour will take place this weekend in Fortnite, starting with the first show on August 6 and ending on August 8. Depending on your time zone, the time will be different for you, so you’ll want to check the list to make sure you don’t miss it.

Rift Tour showtimes:

Friday, Aug. 6, 5 pm CT

Saturday, Aug. 7, 1 pm CT

Sunday, Aug. 8, 11 am CT

Sunday, Aug. 8, 9 am CT

Sunday, Aug. 8, 5 pm CT

The playlist specific to the event will go live half an hour before each show’s kickoff. Epic Games recommended that players arrive at least an hour before it begins to make sure they get a chance to join.

If you aren’t able to take part in-game, plenty of content creators will likely be streaming the action, so you can check out the usual streaming platforms while the Rift Tour is live.