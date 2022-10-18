How to turn on custom diagonals keyboard movement in Fortnite

Fortnite players on PC have been limited to moving in one direction for the longest time. Due to how the WASD movement scheme functions, PC players haven’t been able to perform diagonal movement while it’s been the standard on consoles.

Until today, PC Fortnite players found a remedy for the situation in third-party apps like Wooting or using controller analog sticks so they can execute diagonal or double movement. This allows them to run in an alternate direction without moving their camera.

The Fortnitemares 2022 event introduced Patch v22.20 to the game, which was bundled with a new change that will allow PC players to finally be able to double move.

How do you turn on custom diagonals keyboard movement in Fortnite?

Launch Fortnite and open up Settings.

Click on the Keyboard and Mouse icon on the top side of your screen.

Turn on “Use Custom Diagonals.”

Screengrab via Epic Games

After enabling the Custom Diagonals settings, you can customize how the feature behaves by adjusting the Forward Diagonal Angle and Backward Diagonal Scale Angle settings. Setting them to 62 and 152, respectively, seemed to be a sweet spot in our tests. This is one of the settings that depend on players’ personal preferences. Players might need some time to figure out the best Custom Diagonals settings that match their playstyle.

If you’re set in your ways and would like to continue playing Fortnite with your proven methods, you can simply keep the setting turned off so your character can move just like it always has.