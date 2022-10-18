As thick mists slowly envelop the island, we’re entering the season of Fortnitemares in Fortnite. With update v22.20, we’ll see the island is crawling with hazy map changes and the haunting afterglow of Fortnitemares. On top of that, we’ll see fresh Halloween-themed quests, special lupine spells, and beloved old modes make a return with a twist.

The story of Fortnitemares begins on Oct. 18, and it will be concluded on Nov. 1 as you wrap up the final chapters of your terror-packed adventure. The first chapter of your story, like any story during Chapter three, begins at the Reality Tree, where DJ Lyka, will help you through your lupine transformation. At the Reality Tree, you’ll find Alteration Altars and there you can perform a ritual to get Howler Claws. Once you complete the ritual and get your pair of Howler Claws, you’ll have Wolfscent Ability, meaning you can now track nearby enemies. Other than that, you’ll get Slash Ability and Air Slash Ability to style on your enemies in a truly ferocious fashion.

With Fortnitemares returning, Horde Rush is back too. This time, Cube Monsters are making their return, or rather their first appearance, in Zero Build. So, you can annihilate hordes of monsters, survive the non-stop invasions of Cube Monsters, and destroy the final boss without any help from structures. Zero Build Horde Rush will stay in the game even after the event leaves Fortnite on Nov. 1. So, you can complete all your Horde Rush quests until Nov. 15.

As we already previously mentioned, there will be a set of quests tied to Zero Build Horde Rush. And, of course, there will be a whole series of Fortnitemares quests to complete before the event ends, like completing the Alteration Altar ritual, visiting places like Grim Gables, and using items like Candy and the Pumpkin Launcher. Once you complete two daily Fortnitemares quests, you’ll be handsomely rewarded with Everything’s End Glider, Chrome Cage Back Bling, and Unmaker Pickaxe.

The update is also launching with a handful of thematic skins. The first, and maybe the most memorable ones, are those inspired by concepts from the winners of March’s Concept Royale: @Dreowings and @kitsunexkitsu.

And lastly, update v22.20 is adding Custom Diagonals Keyboard Movement. Thanks to this newly introduced setting, you can now adjust the diagonal movement of your characters. In other words, you’ll have more control over your character once you enable this setting.

Fortnitemares updates are, besides seasonal updates, one of the biggest updates we’ve seen recently. Although there’s a lot of information to soak in, we’re expecting more skins and cosmetics to hit the game’s shop as the tale of Fortnitemares evolves.