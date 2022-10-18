All leaked skins and cosmetics coming to Fortnitemares 2022 (v22.20)

Brace yourself, Fortnitemares is returning to Fortnite. As usual, we already have a list of cosmetics and skins that will crawl into the game once the update goes live.

Thanks to the Fortnitemares trailer, we know the Queen of the Glorzos and Mr. Meeseeks are joining Rick and Morty skins in Fortnite. Other than that, we’ll see Evil Dead collaboration hit the live servers with Fortnitemares. There are also plenty of leaks to look forward to.

NEW FORTNITE x RICK & MORTY COLLAB! pic.twitter.com/l4HO99liuI — HYPEX (@HYPEX) October 18, 2022

New Collab NPC:



Ash Williams

Ashley Joanna Williams, Deadite Enemy #1

Just a regular guy trying to save his friends from an ancient unstoppable evil. Has a hard time with Latin. pic.twitter.com/UajLSpnow0 — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) October 18, 2022

Fortnitemares will bring tons of new thematic skins, survey skins, and, reportedly, one free skin to reward all participating in the event.

We will also see some fresh Halloween-themed emotes with the Fortnitemares update.

And, of course, to have a more spooky loading screen here’s a list of loading screens joining the Fortnite ranks with this update.

Heres the new loading screens for people who want them pic.twitter.com/TKYOQo6QAl — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) October 18, 2022

With the Fortnitemares update, we’ll also have a new lobby to shoot around as we wait for the round to start.

On top of all of this, the island is, as expected, changing with the Blimp now being at Tilted Towers.

The Blimp is now at Tilted Towers, and there are some map changes! pic.twitter.com/NwaK2znouq — HYPEX (@HYPEX) October 18, 2022

And lastly, Epic Games is adding a new SMG to the game as a mythic weapon.