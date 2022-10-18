Bow down, the Queen of the Glorzos and Mr. Meeseeks are coming to Fortnite

Fortnitemares is easily one of the most hyped Fortnite events that not only transform the island’s atmosphere into a thick, mystic, and eerie gust of impending danger but also brings about a series of unique cosmetics available for a limited time. Besides traditional ghost-like and zombie-like skins, this year’s Fortnitemares is going live with yet another set of Rick and Morty skins—the Queen of the Glorzos and Mr. Meeseeks.

Summer skin, or the Queen of the Glorzos, was inspired by the seventh episode in season four of Rick and Morty, “Promortyus,” where Rick and Morty are controlled by a parasitic alien species and leave Summer to her devices. Although we’re led to believe she is either dead or held hostage, Summer, in fact, becomes the Queen of the Glorzos, and eventually saves Rick and Morty.

Mr. Meeseeks, on the other hand, dates back to season one, episode five, “Meeseeks and Destroy.” In this episode, we see Rick overwhelmed by the family’s requests to solve their simple and mundane problems, so he gives them the Meeseeks Box, which spawns a Meeseeks at your service that will disappear upon completing a given task.

Although we already have Rick and Morty in Fortnite, the timing and selection for the next collaboration skin couldn’t have been better since Fortnitemares look to ingeniously expand the universe while still not breaking the fourth wall. The Queen of the Glorzos and Mr. Meeseeks skins will be available in the shop once Fortnitemares hits the live servers later today.