What is Double Movement in Fortnite?

The controls in Fortnite are relatively straightforward and there are only a few boundaries that apply to the players. Looking around as you’re running in Fortnite can be limiting, but Double Movement fixes that.

Double Movement could only be performed by console players for a long time, but it can also be executed while playing on a PC with the help of other tools that help players simulate controller inputs.

Double Movement allows players to make diagonal movements while still facing forward. Considering how crowded endgame fights can be, Double Movement becomes an essential trick to learn. It allows players to scout their surroundings more effectively as they won’t need to stop moving or halt their movement speed to have a better look.

The flexibility of the movement sticks on controllers allows players to easily Double Move. There have been players who’ve been using movement stick accessories alongside their keyboards to perform this trick on PC, and there are a couple of third-party tools that allow players to perform Double Movement in Fortnite with only a keyboard. Wooting and Keys2x are two of the most popular of these programs, and itsJerian, a Fortnite content creator, explains how to set up both programs while showing they work in action.

While using a third-party tool to perform a trick may sound dodgy, there’s no need to worry since these programs only allow keyboard controllers to have controller-like inputs. The usual WASD setup lets players move in eight different directions while the number easily doubles with a controller.

Screengrab via Epic Games

If you’ve been playing with a keyboard for a while, implementing Double Movement to your set of moves can take a while since it feels slightly unnatural at first. You may forget about using it or even find it uncomfortable. It all gets better with practice, however, and the more you use it, the more you’ll question how you could play Fortnite before learning about Double Movement.