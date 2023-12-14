How to survive the Frostlands in LEGO Fortnite

There are plenty of biomes to find in the open world of LEGO Fortnite, but none are as unforgiving and treacherous as the snow-covered peaks of the Frostlands, and there are plenty of items for you to pack if you want to survive there.

You cannot just stroll into the Frostlands without a plan and preparations, or else you’ll be risking a quick trip back to your spawn point. These lands are very different compared to the Grasslands you know, and are perilous to explore without the proper equipment, food, and weaponry to defend yourself with. The icy region is home to many different creatures and weather hazards that you’ll certainly run into as you make your first steps into its frigid air.

If you’re looking to make some snow angels, here is the best way to survive the Frostlands in LEGO Fortnite.

Best items to bring to the Frostlands in LEGO Fortnite

Bundle up and stay close. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In order to survive the Frostlands, you’ll need a few different items to not only keep yourself warm from the biting cold, but also keep you safe, ready to forage and build your way to success. These items include:

An Epic-tier Forest Axe and Epic-tier Pickaxe . The Frostlands are home to Frostpine Wood, Malachite, and Iron, which are are Epic-tier resources that you’ll need to take home to build even better tools, buildings, and weaponry.

. The Frostlands are home to Frostpine Wood, Malachite, and Iron, which are are Epic-tier resources that you’ll need to take home to build even better tools, buildings, and weaponry. A relatively high-tier sword. There are plenty of strong enemies in the Frostlands, including Frost Wolves, Frost Brutes, and Frost Scorpions, which are all hit harder and take more damage.

There are plenty of strong enemies in the Frostlands, including Frost Wolves, Frost Brutes, and Frost Scorpions, which are all hit harder and take more damage. A Torch and an Inner Fire Charm (or two) . The tundra gets pretty dark and cold at night, and you don’t want to find yourself stranded and lost as you slowly freeze to death. With a torch to light your way and an Inner Fire Charm to keep you toasty, you should be fine to walk around while the stars are out.

. The tundra gets pretty dark and cold at night, and you don’t want to find yourself stranded and lost as you slowly freeze to death. With a torch to light your way and an Inner Fire Charm to keep you toasty, you should be fine to walk around while the stars are out. Spicy Peppers or a Spicy Burger. These food items add to your cold resistance by an important amount, and are key to maintaining your health as you brave the outdoors during a snowstorm.

Tip: If you’re looking to traverse the snow-capped mountains of the Frostlands, you might want to bring along a Glider. This item can help you jump off these tall peaks without the worry of fall damage, while also getting you down in record time so you don’t risk freezing on the way back home.

These items are key to keeping yourself warm and safe, so you don’t fall victim to the cold or any special enemies that might want to crumble you into a pile of bricks.

How to stay warm in the Frostlands in LEGO Fortnite

You want to keep the arrow in the grey for as long as possible. Screenshot by Dot Esports

First, you’ll want to keep track of your temperature meter in the top-left corner of the screen, which tells you if you’re at a normal temp, cold, or hot. Each temperature is marked as grey, blue, and red portions on the bar respectively.

In the Frostlands, for example, you can hit Freezing temperatures, which is where you’ll take a good amount of damage from simply walking around without any cold resistance items. This is where your food and charms will come into play. An Inner Fire Charm will help increase the threshold in which your character can remain in the normal portion of the temp meter, allowing you to walk around without taking damage.

The Rare Inner Fire Charm is key for early exploration. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two tiers of Inner Fire Charms that you can build, but if you’re just starting out, the Rare version should suffice as you make your first expeditions into the various mountains and caves that the Frostlands has to offer. To make an Inner Fire Charm, you’ll need to level up your Crafting Bench to the Rare tier, before collecting three Wool Thread, five Cut Ruby, eight Brightcore, and three Blast Cores.

With your charms out of the way, you can now focus on finding some food to bolster your cold resistance. There are only two types of food that will keep you warm: Spicy Peppers or a Spicy Burger. The former can be found in the Dry Valley biome, seen on small bushes scattered around the area’s arid dunes. The latter, on the other hand, is a rare drop from chests and other loot-based locations, like Loot Llamas and Rainbows.

With the right charms and food, you should be able to stay warm during your travels in the freezing cold nights of the Frostlands.