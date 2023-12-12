How to get Spicy Burgers in LEGO Fortnite

If you're cold why not try a burger.

The cold in LEGO Fortnite might be its most dangerous environmental factor, so when you’re heading out on an adventure you’ll want to take something spicy.

A Spicy Burger is the perfect treat to keep you from freezing in LEGO Fortnite’s snow biome, and it’s not just that, this food will also boost you up a ton of hearts making it an all-around perfect meal.

If you’re planning an expedition to the snow then you’ll want to be prepared first and to help you get ready here is a look at what you need to do so that you can stock up on Spicy Burgers before your quest.

How to get Spicy Burgers in LEGO Fortnite

To get a Spicy Burger in LEGO Fortnite you’ll need to cook, fortunately, this recipe only requires a Grill so you won’t need to dish out resources to craft an Oven.

Once you have a Grill ready to go you’ll want to collect the required resources for the recipe. Here is a list of what you need.

  • Flour
  • Meat
  • Spicy Pepper

Craft a Grain Mill and some Flour by using Wheat Grain. Next, Head out and kill creatures in the wild to collect the Meat you need and venture to the desert biome to pick some Spicy Peppers.

Now you have all of these ingredients head back to base and interact with your grill. Choose the recipe for Spicy Burger then deposit the resources you have gathered. Now start the cooking process and in no time you’ll have your own Spicy Burger.

