How to get Spicy Pepper in LEGO Fortnite

If you aren’t a fan of spicy food in real life, get ready to become one in LEGO Fortnite. A Rare consumable and ingredient found in multiple biomes, Spicy Peppers are the real deal in the toy world, but they’re not exactly a common find.

Don’t worry though, I’m here to pinpoint all ways you can find and collect Spicy Pepper in LEGO Fortnite.

What is Spicy Pepper in LEGO Fortnite?

Hint: Desert. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Spicy Pepper is exactly what its name suggests, but in LEGO Fortnite, it does more than just numbing your tongue.

Consuming Spicy Pepper in the game will give you three hearts worth of health, reduce your hunger, and increase your cold resistance. I certainly don’t have to tell you how annoying it is to die due to cold damage in Frostlands. So it’s always a good idea to stock up on some of these peppers before you give the frosty biome a visit. Plus, Spicy Pepper is also an essential ingredient for the hearty Pizza recipe.

Where to get Spicy Pepper in LEGO Fortnite

Granted it isn’t as common as the Pumpkin or Raspberry, but there are quite a few ways to get Spicy Pepper in LEGO Fortnite.

For starters, it can be found growing on shrubs in the Dry Valley biome. None of the other biomes have Spicy Pepper growing on shrubs, so make use of the opportunity to pluck as many as you can the next time you visit the desert.

In the Grasslands, you can find Spicy Pepper and plantable Spicy Pepper seeds in loot chests and by petting Loot Llamas marked by Glowing Butterflies. I’ve also been able to loot some Spicy Pepper seeds out of bandit camps after defeating them. Seeds can be planted in garden plots to grow Spicy Pepper at your convenience.

Grain Mill for Spicy Pepper seeds. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re looking to stock seeds in LEGO Fortnite, make sure to invest in a Grain Mill from the Build Menu. You can process one Spicy Pepper fruit to get two seeds, and then plant them in your garden plot to get fresh produce.