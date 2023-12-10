In LEGO Fortnite, Pizza is one of the meals you can prepare by collecting different ingredients by looting around the map. I’ve cooked this recipe plenty of times, and it is the best meal to have for several reasons.

The map in LEGO Fortnite is massive, and your character will get hungry while exploring through the regions. That’s why it is ideal to prepare meals at your village before going on a raid or visiting a cave to collect materials.

Here’s how to make Pizza in LEGO Fortnite.

How to cook Pizza in LEGO Fortnite

To cook Pizza in LEGO Fortnite, you’ll need to first make an Oven from the Utility section in build mode. The materials required to make an Oven are Brightcore, Obsidian Slabs, and Copper Bars. Remember to upgrade your Village quickly, as this unlocks new recipes for machines, items, weapons, tools, and other equipment.

Once the Oven is ready, interact with the machine and add the ingredients in their respective quantities to cook meals like Bread, Pumpkin Pie, Pizza, and more. Flour, Meat, Cheese, and Spicy Pepper are the four ingredients required to prepare a Pizza in LEGO Fortnite.

Another method to obtain Pizza and other meals is to claim a Llama in the game. I got several food items like Spicy Burger, Fruit Pie, Meat Pie, and Pizza after petting a Llama. You’ll often find a colorful butterfly hovering in mid-air, follow the creature as it leads you to a loot chest or Llamas. These chests have extraordinary loot, so I recommend keeping an eye out for the butterfly.

LEGO Fortnite Pizza recipe

To bake a Pizza in LEGO Fortnite, you’ll need these ingredients in the following quantities:

Flour – Two pieces

– Two pieces Meat – One piece

– One piece Spicy Pepper – Three pieces

– Three pieces Cheese – One piece

Flour and Meat are relatively easy to obtain. You can make Flour by using the Grain Mill machine. Simply add Wheat Grains into the machine to obtain this ingredient. Similarly, Meat can be acquired by eliminating Chickens, Wolves, Sheep, Cows, and other types of wildlife creatures. However, Spicy Pepper and Cheese are two unique ingredients that can be obtained by looting inside caves, finding storage chests, and defeating certain enemies.

For instance, I obtained Cheese after defeating enemies like the Falcon Knight Sentinel and Wolf Pack Chopper. Similarly, I got Spicy Pepper after defeating a Pirate enemy. These rare drops from enemies are random, so you should keep hunting down these foes to have a better chance of getting unique items. Apart from that, search for chests all around the different biomes and caves, as these tend to have several unique ingredients.