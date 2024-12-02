How to roll in Fortnite

Fortnite Chapter Six introduced a few new movement tricks to the game, including a roll land, ledge jump, wall scramble, and wall kick. These features work in all core Fortnite modes, so you should learn them to make the most out of your games.

Here’s every new movement feature in Fortnite Chapter Six and how to successfully execute it.

How to roll land in Fortnite

Stay on the move. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you jump from a high enough building or ledge, you can hold the jump button (or press it before hitting the ground) to perform a roll landing. Roll land keeps you moving and restores about 1/6 of your stamina.

Keep in mind that roll land doesn’t negate any fall damage. You still get the full damage if you jump from a very high place when using the roll land as if it were a normal jump. To save yourself from the fall damage, you can use the Void Oni Mask instead.

How to ledge jump in Fortnite

Do the leap of faith. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To ledge jump, you must sprint near the ledge and jump. The ledge jump launches you higher and farther than a regular jump, but you should be really close to the ledge for it to work. This works better with rooftops, as you can clearly see where the ledge is. Mountains and cliffs might be inconsistent, depending on the environment.

How to wall scramble in Fortnite

Reach previously unreachable roofs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Wall scramble allows you to run up the wall to reach a high ledge. To perform a wall scramble, run and jump into the wall or any other vertical surface, then jump again. Avoid spamming the jump button, as it can cancel the wall scramble. You’ll mantle it automatically if you reach a mantle-able surface using a wall scramble.

The wall scramble has a limited height of about one meter. Sprint and jump into the wall to make the most out of the move. This will launch you even higher and allow you to climb a two-story building.

How to wall kick in Fortnite

Look cool; feel cool. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Wall kick is similar to wall scramble, except you jump to the side. Run alongside a vertical surface and jump to the side, then jump again to trigger the wall kick. You can chain wall kicks and wall scrambles to easily climb a building. This works best with corners or in narrow streets like the ones you can find in Seaport City.

