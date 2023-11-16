How to reduce Bloom in Fortnite

Picture a scenario in Fortnite where you shoot at an enemy first from a distance, but they end up knocking you down, even though your aim was perfect. In such cases, you may be a victim of Bloom in Fortnite, a gun mechanic that affects accuracy.

Bloom in Fortnite introduces randomization to shots fired. When you fire a weapon, especially in rapid succession, the bullets may not always land exactly where the crosshair or aiming reticle is placed. Over the years, Fortnite players have developed methods to reduce Bloom’s negative impact on their gameplay. Here’s all of them.

How can you reduce Bloom in Fortnite?

1) Don’t aim above a player’s mouth or below their center mass

When aiming at a target from a distance, you’ll want to increase your odds of hitting all of your shots. Though a certain level of aim training will go a long way with this, you’ll also need to be mindful of where to place your cursor while shooting.

It’s generally a decent practice to never aim above an enemy’s mouth because doing so increases the odds of your shots flying above their head. This also applies to aiming below their center mass, so you’ll want to keep your aim on the middle portion of an enemy’s body that you can see. Even if you can’t see their full body, you should aim at the middle of what is on your display.

2) Try crouching and tap firing

Crouching reduces the overall spread and Bloom of your aim. Bending the knee may not always be ideal in various game conditions, but using the crouching mechanic when you can will help you control Bloom in Fortnite.

Bloom also goes out of control when you start spraying. As an avid “spray and pray” type of player, it took me a while to switch to tap firing, but when I did, my accuracy increased noticeably.

3) Switch to a new weapon

Continuously firing a weapon in Fortnite will increase its Bloom quickly if you aren’t paying close attention. The fastest way to reset the Bloom will be by switching to a new weapon, and you should instantly notice the shrinking crosshair upon doing so.

This method can also be used to abuse the first shot accuracy mechanic. Switching to your harvesting tool and back to your weapon will give you first-shot accuracy again; a useful trick to use in long-rage battles.