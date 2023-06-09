Best Fortnite aim training map codes (June 2023)

Fortnite players can hop into various creative maps and game modes to practice different mechanics. Every player should focus on training their aim to get better at the game, and there are numerous aim-training maps to choose from.

These maps offer specific aspects for gunfights to focus on—that way you can improve at your own pace. I have played all of the aim training maps mentioned below, and I can gladly confirm it has made my aim far better. If you plan to reach higher ranks in the regular and Zero Build battle royale, check out these aim training maps to work on your accuracy, precision, and timing.

Here are the best Fortnite aim training map codes.

Basic Fortnite aim training map codes

Skaavok Aim Trainer (Chapter Four)

Practice different scenarios in Skaavok Aim Trainer. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Map code: 8022-6842-4965

The Skaavok Aim Trainer (Chapter Four) is one of the best Fortnite aim training maps in the game, and it is designed for players to improve their aim by practicing against friends and other players. Created by Donwozi, this aim training map features weapons from current and previous chapters. There is a range of practice categories for different weapons, where you can practice pre-firing, aim rotations, tracking, jump shots, and similar combat techniques.

Raiders Aim Training

Choose from a range of Advanced Scenarios in Raider’s Aim Training Map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Map code: 5065-0762-7790

The Raiders Aim Training is another brilliant map to practice your aiming skills. This creative map features several aim courses including close and long-range aim training modes. Likewise, there are over 20 advanced aim training scenarios where you can practice different techniques. These scenarios include Aim Duels, High Ground Tracking, AR Dot Clicking, Reactive Flick, and more.

Fortnite bot lobby aim practice map codes

99 Bot Lobby Zero Build

99 Bot Lobby map allows you to perfect drops and rotations. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Map Code: 2534-9150-4313

If you are looking to perfect your drop and practice against AI, then look no further than the 99 Bot Lobby map in Fortnite. This aim training map puts you in a match with the Chapter Four, season two map. You can practice dropping at locations like Anvil Square, Mega City, Shattered Slabs, and other hop drop areas. You will get Reality Augments, Keys, and Supply Drops like in a regular match. The bots are relatively easy to kill, so I’d recommend using weapons like Red-Eye Assault Rifle and the Heavy Sniper Rifle to practice long-range combat on this map.

A.I Practice Map

A.I Practice Map features different game modes to improve your mechanics. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Map Code: 2534-9150-4313

For players looking to practice their aim against bots, check out the A.I practice map that comes with Chapter Four loot and has customizable modes, building, and editing. Created by Teadoh, this is a single-player aim training map, featuring weapons from Chapter Four and previous seasons. You can also choose different modes like Zero Build, Shotgun Practice, Boxfights, Piece Control, Aim Duels, and more.

Fortnite PvP aim training map codes

The Pit Zero Build

The Pit Zero build puts you in a free-for-all against other players. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Map Code: 0302-8820-1398

The Pit Zero Build is a free-for-all PvP practice map where you get to use any of the weapons from the loot pool. You can even select mythic weapons like the Shockwave Hammer from previous seasons. This creative map can have up to 16 players in a fight for survival against each other. Your target should be to get as many eliminations as possible, as you respawn after dying.

Infinite No Delay 1v1s

Infinite No Delay 1v1s map allows you to practice boxfights. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Map Code: 1745-2265-5744

The Infinite No Delay 1v1s is one of the maps made in UEFN. This creative map features all the weapons from the loot pool and allows you to practice boxfights with opponents. The Infinite No Delay 1v1s doesn’t have a terrain and environment, and this is to make the experience truly competitive with no input delay. You can get in with your friends, or start matchmaking against random opponents to sharpen your aiming skills on this creative map.

