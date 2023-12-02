How to merge Fortnite accounts

If you have a friend or a family member with an inactive Fortnite account, the thought of merging their account with yours may have crossed your mind, especially if they have OG skins in their collections.

On paper, merging Fortnite accounts together sounds like it might help you obtain the rarest skins in the game, but is it too good to be true? While it sounds like a simple procedure, merging accounts can also come with its own set of problems. Data can be lost during mergers, and handling duplicates can be an additional challenge for Epic Games as well.

Can you merge Fortnite accounts together?

No, you can’t merge Fortnite accounts, as the feature no longer exists. Merging accounts was introduced for a brief period when Epic first rolled out crossplay to allow players to combine their accounts on different platforms. When you go to Epic’s support page about connected accounts and merging Epic Games accounts, the developer also specified that even support associates couldn’t help players in this regard.

Though account merging isn’t a possibility anymore, you can still carry over your progress to different platforms as long as you have an Epic Games account. Even if you play Fortnite on Amazon Luna, a cloud gaming service, you’ll be able to progress on your main account.

A simple merge could be enough to assemble all the cosmetics… Screenshot via Dot Esports

Will Fortnite allow account merging again?

Epic only allowed Fortnite players to merge their accounts as a part of its cross-platform initiative. It was more like a one-time deal, so it’s unlikely Fortnite will allow account merging again in the future.

If it’s rare skins that you’re after, I recommend keeping up with daily Fortnite item shop changes, since the developer re-releases old cosmetics every day. With online reminder tools that can notify you when your favorite skin is back in the game, you should be ready to pounce.