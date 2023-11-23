How to play Fortnite on Amazon Luna

Cloud gaming makes many games more accessible as it removes the boundaries of system requirements. Fortnite initially joined the trend with GeForce Now, and Xbox Cloud Gaming, and it also branched out to Amazon Luna in 2023.

Choosing the best cloud gaming service would require us to account for a variety of factors, but there’s no denying that Amazon Luna is one of the more accessible options out there. Considering you can sign up for the service with an Amazon Prime membership, playing Fortnite on Amazon Luna is a seamless process.

How to start playing Fortnite with Amazon Luna

You’ll first need to install Amazon Luna on your preferred device to start playing Fortnite.

Go to the Getting Started page for Luna on Amazon’s website. All the supported devices will be listed on the page, and you can choose the “Play now” button to start installing Amazon Luna on your device.

For the purposes of this guide, I clicked on “Play now in Chrome,” located under the Chrome Browser tab. The button took me to “Luna.Amazon.Com,” where I logged in with my Amazon account.

There are many games to choose from on Amazon Luna. Screenshot by Dot Esports Press on Play and let Amazon Luna handle the rest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’ll need an active Amazon Prime or a Luna+ subscription to play Fortnite on Amazon Luna. After logging in with your account, you’ll need to select Fortnite from the list to start playing right away.

Will your Amazon Luna progress transfer to other Fortnite platforms?

Yes, you can play with your main Fortnite account on Amazon Luna and have your progress carry over to different platforms, only if you link your Epic Games and Luna accounts together.

Linking your account is a single click away. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While there’s a dedicated section for Account Linking on Amazon Luna’s desktop app, Luna will also guide you through the process on other platforms. When you launch Fortnite for the first time on Amazon Luna, you’ll get a QR code that you can scan to start the linking process.

After linking your Epic Games account successfully, Amazon Luna will automatically log you in on every Fortnite session.

How to play Fortnite on Chromebook

You can play Fortnite on Chromebook via Amazon Luna. Generally, most Chromebooks ship with hardware that can only handle daily tasks, ruling gaming out of the equation.

Amazon Luna is a cloud gaming service, so you won’t be limited by your Chromebook’s hardware specifications when you play the game.